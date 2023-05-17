Oklahoma’s Only Power Washing Drone Now Available in Tulsa
Power Washing of Tulsa is revolutionizing exterior cleaning with Oklahoma’s only power washing drone - saving customers time and money.TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Washing of Tulsa, a leading provider of exterior cleaning services, proudly announces the launch of their groundbreaking power washing drone. As the sole power washing drone operator in Oklahoma, the company is set to transform the industry by offering unprecedented efficiency, safety, and effectiveness in exterior cleaning.
The power washing drone is specifically designed to tackle cleaning projects exceeding three stories with exceptional precision and speed. With an impressive coverage rate of 400 square feet per minute, the drone swiftly and effectively cleans almost any exterior surface type. From concrete walls and brick facades to vinyl sidings and glass windows, the power washing drone handles it all.
One of the distinguishing features of the power washing drone is its utilization of a soft wash system, ensuring the preservation of exterior surfaces while delivering exceptional cleaning results. This advanced system, coupled with a specialized solution and the use of deionized water, guarantees streak-free window cleaning, enhancing the overall appeal of the building.
The benefits of employing the power washing drone extend beyond its cleaning capabilities. By eliminating the need for lifts and scaffolds, Power Washing of Tulsa minimizes liability concerns, making the process safer for both their technicians and clients. Additionally, the setup time of the power washing drone is significantly reduced to just 10 minutes, enabling prompt and efficient service delivery.
Clients can expect outstanding results as the power washing drone boasts an impressive 95% effectiveness rate, surpassing traditional window and exterior cleaning methods. Furthermore, the innovative technology employed by Power Washing of Tulsa allows for cost savings of 10-15% compared to conventional cleaning projects, making it an attractive solution for businesses seeking efficiency and affordability.
"Our power washing drone is a game-changer in the industry. With its unmatched capabilities, we are able to offer our clients unrivaled efficiency, outstanding results, and uncompromised safety," said owner-operator Devon Johnson. "Our team is proud to bring this groundbreaking technology to Oklahoma, revolutionizing the way exterior cleaning is approached."
The power washing drone by Power Washing of Tulsa is particularly well-suited for buildings with high-pitched roofs and challenging architectural designs. By leveraging this cutting-edge technology, the company sets a new standard for quality, speed, and safety in the industry.
About Power Washing of Tulsa:
Power Washing of Tulsa is a leading provider of professional cleaning services in Tulsa, Oklahoma. With a commitment to exceptional results, reliability, and customer satisfaction, the company specializes in delivering top-notch power washing, window cleaning, and exterior cleaning services. Power Washing of Tulsa takes pride in utilizing innovative technologies and industry best practices to exceed client expectations.
