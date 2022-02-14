Painted Prairie wins Community of the Year, Best Landscaping of a Community and Best Signage at the 2022 The Nationals competition sponsored by the NAHB.

First it was Denver Metro's Community of the Year -- Now, it's the NATIONAL Community of the Year! The neighborhood takes 3 Golds and 4 Silvers at The Nationals

AURORA, COLORADO, USA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Painted Prairie takes the Gold for Community of the Year, Best Landscape of a Community, and Best Signage at the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)’s The Nationals awards competition.

It’s official! Painted Prairie is the national Community of the Year. The neighborhood won seven awards at the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)’s “The Nationals.” The gold awards were presented at the International Builder Show on February 8, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

“To be recognized locally, and now nationally as the Community of the Year is a tremendous honor,” says Chris Fellows, President of Painted Prairie. “Out of nearly 1,200 entries a mere 12% earn Silver Awards and less than 6% earn Gold Awards. To take home seven awards at a competition of this caliber is incredible. We are extremely honored and humbled to be named Community of the Year and to bring this best-in-class community to the City of Aurora – and the state of Colorado for our current and future residents.”

As part of the selection process, The Nationals Silver Award winners are the top vote recipients in each category and are the finalists for the Gold Awards. In total, Painted Prairie received three Gold Awards – Community of the Year, Best Landscape of a Community, and Best Signage; and four Silver Awards – Best Brochure, Best Realtor/Broker Program, Best Special Promotion (Event Series); and Best Use of Technology (Painted Prairie App).

In 2021, Painted Prairie took top honors as Community of the Year at the Denver Marketing and Merchandising Excellence Awards (MAME) awards ceremony. As a finalist in 10 of the 11 categories entered at MAME, Painted Prairie took home Best Innovative Use of Technology (Painted Prairie App) and Best Signage. The MAME Awards are typically seen as the precursor to the NAHB’s The Nationals, the largest and most prestigious awards competition in the home building industry.

About The Nationals

The Nationals showcases the most exciting trends in New Homes Sales and Marketing throughout North America. The competition honors the best in the building industry – including home builders, developers, associates, and consultants – for their determination, integrity, creativity, and endurance. A diverse panel of industry professionals selected the 2022 Gold Award winners from almost 1,200 entries.

About Painted Prairie

Painted Prairie is an award-winning, neo-traditional master-planned community in the Denver Metro area featuring eight world-class builders. In 2021, Painted Prairie secured the MAME Community of the Year, and in 2022 the neighborhood won national recognition as the NAHB’s Community of the Year at The Nationals competition. Hundreds of residents are already happily calling Painted Prairie home and with more residential options and a state-of-the-art Town Center coming soon, this community is taking the northeast market to new heights. Painted Prairie is situated across the street from the Gaylord Rockies Resort and located halfway between Anschutz-Fitzsimmons and Denver International Airport, with easy access to the A-Line rail, E470, DIA, 56th Avenue, I-70, Downtown Denver, and I-225. To learn more about Painted Prairie, visit: lifeatpaintedprairie.com.

