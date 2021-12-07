Painted Prairie Wins Community of the Year

Painted Prairie takes home the Community of the Year, Best Innovative Use of Technology, and Best Signage at the 2021 MAME Awards

Painted Prairie also takes top honors at the MAME Awards for Best Innovative Use of Technology and Best Signage

AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this year, Colorado’s home building community came together at the MAME Awards on November 6 to celebrate the accomplishments of their peers and colleagues throughout the state. Painted Prairie took top honors in three categories to solidify its position as one of the best neighborhoods in Colorado.

During the event, Painted Prairie was awarded the coveted 2021 Community of the Year Award along with the Best innovative Use of Technology for its app, and Best Signage. In total, Painted Prairie walked away as a finalist in 10 categories. The MAME Awards are typically seen as the precursor to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) The Nationals Awards. The Nationals Awards event is the largest and most prestigious awards competition in the home building industry. Last year, Painted Prairie brought home two Silver Awards from The Nationals for its Prairie Partner Broker Program and its socially distanced Grand Opening Event.

“The Community of The Year recognition is one of the most sought-after awards for new communities in Colorado. These recognitions represent a year of passionate commitment from the Painted Prairie team to continue to deliver a best-in-class community for the City of Aurora and current and future residents here,” says Chris Fellows, President of Painted Prairie. “Our team works tirelessly throughout the year to create this amazing neo-traditional community and to offer a unique and captivating experience for homebuyers.”

About Painted Prairie

Painted Prairie is a neo-traditional master-planned community in the Denver Metro area featuring eight world-class builders. Hundreds of residents are already happily calling Painted Prairie home and with more residential options and a state-of-the-art Town Center coming soon, this community is taking the northeast market to new heights. Painted Prairie is situated across the street from the Gaylord Rockies Resort and located halfway between Anschutz-Fitzsimmons and Denver International Airport, with easy access to the A-Line rail, E470, DIA, 56th Avenue, I-70, Downtown Denver, and I-225. To learn more about Painted Prairie, visit http://lifeatpaintedprairie.com/

###

Media Contact:

Michelle Tripp

michelle@hipcatmediallc.com

303-319-9669