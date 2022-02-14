Court News ...

Supreme Court Announces 2021 Pro Bono Honor Roll Recipients

Rule 6.1 of the South Carolina Rules of Professional Conduct encourages attorneys to render public interest legal services. These services include providing legal services to persons of limited means or to public service or charitable groups at no fee or at a reduced fee, and engaging in activities for improving the law, the legal system or the legal profession. Public interest legal services are desperately needed in South Carolina, where nearly a quarter of the citizens live at or below 125% of the federal poverty guidelines and qualify for free civil legal aid. A vast majority of those households experience civil legal problems, including problems with health care, housing conditions, disability access, veteran’s benefits, and domestic violence, for which they cannot afford the services of a lawyer. The state's hardworking legal services organizations are simply unable to meet the legal needs of these citizens without assistance from private attorneys. South Carolina attorneys often step in and volunteer their services by providing direct representation, holding clinics, and answering questions for those of low or modest means.

The Supreme Court of South Carolina is extremely grateful for the pro bono services rendered by the members of the South Carolina Bar. In recognition of the value of these services, the Supreme Court established an annual Pro Bono Honor Roll in 2019 to recognize lawyers who have provided fifty or more hours of pro bono legal service in a calendar year.

“The efforts of these attorneys help improve the lives of citizens and ensure a fair and efficient court system for all,” said Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty. “I commend and thank each attorney listed on the Pro Bono Honor Roll for exemplifying the best of the legal profession. Providing legal representation for members of your community who cannot otherwise afford it has no doubt made a positive difference in the lives of countless South Carolinians.”

The Supreme Court is pleased to announce the following lawyers who have been named to the 2021 Pro Bono Honor Roll:

Matthew A. Abee Merritt G. Abney Jamie Ackermann Lauren Acquaviva Christopher W. Adams Samantha E. Albrecht Marcia Alfaro Megan E. Allen Gregory W. Anderson Howard W. Anderson, III William S. Aramony Morgan C. Arndt Brittany Arsiniega Adam R. Artigliere C. Daniel Atkinson Michael Atwater Marshall T. Austin Chasity S. Avinger Elizabeth F. Bailey Erika Baldwin David P. Bartholomew Roberta E. Barton James L. Bell Lowell Bernstein V. Brian Bevon Joseph P. Bias Albert G. Bilbrey, Jr. Karen F. Bloom Carolyn H. Blue Daniel J. Body Michael J. Bogle Cherlyn W. Borjes Reese Boyd, III Olesya V. Bracey Kobi K. Brinson Christopher T. Brumback Robert H. Brunson Alexander M. Bullock James H. Burns Twana N. Burris-Alcide Melissa O. Oellerich Butler Blakely C. Cahoon John M. Campbell Sharon B. Capers Christopher D. Casavale Daniel B. Causey, IV George B. Cauthen David A. Chaney, Jr. Joyce F. Cheeks, III Molly Cherry J. Sterling Chillico Natasha D. Chisolm Christopher E. Church Michael A. Cicero Jesse T. Clay Patrick J. Cleary Sarah L. Clingman Jack E. Cohoon Cynthia A. Coker Gregory L. Cole, Jr. Miles E. Coleman Colin D. Colverson Michelle M. Condon Andrew M. Connor William J. Cook Harmon L. Cooper John T. Cooper Stephanie S. Cooper Sarah J.M. Cox William C. Crantford Mary-Patricia Crawford Rebecca P. Creel Cynthia S. Crick Bailey D. Crosby Shaquana M. Cuttino Michael A. Dalton Joseph P. D'Ambrosio E. Bart Daniel Christopher J. Daniels D. Nichole Davis Meghan T. Davis Matt S. Dean John DeLoache Ruth DiPasquale Elizabeth D. Donaldson Thomas F. Dougall Ian T. Duggan Brian Dumas Debbie W. Durban Walter Dusky Sarah Eibling Ingrid B. Erwin Patti Ferguson Gary I. Finklea Lesley A. Firestone Patricia L. Forbis Joseph E. Fornadel Paul W. Fountain Margaret M. Fox Elizabeth A. Franklin-Best Allen Fretwell Jose A. Fuentes Isaac Garcia Gil Gatch Andy S. Gaunce Chris C. Genovese Meagan T. Gentry Grant H. Gibson Nicole M. Given James H. Goldin Joseph C. Good, III James N. Gorsline Cassandra P. Gorton Christian C. Grant Kristin S. Gray Neil E. Grayson Shanise A. Greenfield John P. Griffith Timothy L. Griffith Jeffrey K. Gurney Evan K. Guthrie Susan Hackett John B. Hagerty Christopher T. Hagins Nikole D. Haltiwanger Ernest Hamilton Angela D. Harrison Carrie L. Harrison Bryan S. Haskins Parker H. Hastings Sean C. Hastings Bernard Hawkins Rachel Hedley James T. Hedgepath La'Keabian Henderson Amber M. Hendrick Jacob Henerey James J. Hennigan Andrew J. Hermiller Martin S. High Teresa Z. Hill Kimberly M. Hodge Jonathan M. Holder Diana L. Holt Robert T. Homlar Melissa J. Hordichuk Gina I. Horseman Charles E. Howard Amelia C. Hritz Mason M. Hubbard Riana Husted Thomas T. Hydrick Amanda Itterly Stanley G. Jackson Kenneth A. Janik Judy D. Jarecki-Black Elaine Jenkins Clayton L. Jennings Carol A. Johnson Garrett Johnson John C. Johnston Jennifer L. Jokerst Lindsay Joyner Walter R. Kaufmann Edward T. Kelaher Trent M. Kernodle James W. Kerr, Jr. Elle E. Klein Margaret Ann Kneece Frank B. Knowlton George C. Kosko Tasha J. Kotz Jeffrey W. Kuykendall Eddye L. Lane Daniel A. Larson Amy S. Lawrence Benjamin S. Le Clercq Gary Lemel Wendy P. Levine Jonathan E. Lewis Nicole J. Ligon Rebecca K. Lindahl Elliot B. Loncar Scott D. MacLatchie Ian D. Maguire Franklin M. Mann, Jr. George Martin Anthony G. Masino Blair Massey Lawton S. Matthews Crystal McCall James F. McCrackin James L. McCutchen Kathleen M. McDaniel William C. McDow, Jr. Jane A. McFaddin Thomas W. McGee John W. McGreevy Bernard McIntyre Robin R. McLean Yancey A. McLeod, III Carol I. McMahan Kathleen M. Mellen Stephen S. Meyer John Meyers Brian C. Mickelsen Graham S. Mitchell Justin Montgomery Julie L. Moore Thomas F. Moran Jacqueline A. Moss Kevin D. Mulet Phillip G. Mullinnix Laura A. Musselman Rosalyn H. Myers Matthew Joseph Myers Thad L. Myers Ruth D. Nagee Tara E. Nauful Ryan Newkirk Parrish S. Nordan Jeanne T. Norris Efia Nwangaza Justin M. Osborn Robert N. Page, IV Nicole L. Paluzzi E. Spencer Parris James B. Paslay Richard J. Paul Richard D. Peacock William H. Penn Cynthia R. Person Thomas B. Peterman Leah T. Petree-Angone Kenneth Pham Sean Pike Rodney F. Pillsbury Edgar M. Pinilla Tucker Player Shannon M. Polvi Brandon K. Poston Kevin Pratt Bettis C. Rainsford, Jr. Tom M. Reddick Rhett Ricard Ryan G. Rich Nina C. Richards Tiffany Richardson Annabelle B. Robertson James Robertson Sybil D. Rosado Michael T. Rose Dowse B. Rustin Dale R. Samuels John W. Sandlin Nathan R. Scales Giles M. Schanen Vernell I. Scott Zandra Johnson Scott Pamella A. Seay Casey M. Secor Kacey M. Seifert Barbara Seymour David Shea Nathan J. Sheldon Nekki Shutt Alwyn T. Silver William M. Simmons Carter C. Simpson David E. Simpson Richardine Singleton-Brown La'Porscha T. Smalls David M. Smith, Jr. Jared D. Smith Kate E. Smith Lindsey L. Smith Tracey G. Snipes Nina N. Sperling Rivers S. Stilwell Michael P. Stover Robert T. Streisel Erin Stuckey Michele L. Stumpe Mark C. Svalina Moisette I. Sweat Brent M. Takach Catherine Templeton Nicholas J. Theos Nicholas G. Thomas Thomas S. Tisdale, Jr. Thomas J. Tobin Samuel B. Tooker Minhdy T. Tran Vordman C. Traywick, III Richard W. Turner, Jr. Brian W. Tyson Daniel R. Unumb Timothy S. VanDenBerg Charles S. Verdin John C. Von Lehe Henry P. Wall Regina B. Ward Bradish J. Waring Caroline A. Warner Matthew J. Washnock Ian T. Watterson M. Thomas Webber, Jr. Charles H. West Daniel J. Westbrook Thad H. Westbrook Robert W. Whelan Donald H. White Edward K. White Nathan A. White C. Alice Whitesides Robert W. Whitesides, Sr. Bianca P. Williams Blake T. Williams Christopher L. Williams Destinee S. Wilson L. Rachel Wilson Hunter L. Windham Thomas W. Winslow David W. Wolf Katarina K. Wong Elaine L. Yap Monica W. Yates William G. Yarborough, III Sally R. Young Fatima A. Zeidan