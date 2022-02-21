Submit Release
Royal Cyber Expands Commitment to Delivering Digital Consulting Services

The Digital Consulting Group will Deliver Advanced Solutions and Outcomes to Key Industries, Including Retail, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Financial Services

The creation of the new Digital Consulting Group at Royal Cyber demonstrates our expanded commitment to helping customers modernize their approach to digital adoption.”
— Huzefa Peshawarwala, Executive Vice President, Royal Cyber
NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal Cyber, a global IT consulting company for business transformation has announced the creation of a new and dedicated Digital Consulting Group (DCG) to help accelerate and improve a website’s digital health by measuring its functionality, technology, and user experience. DCG is an extension of Royal Cyber's Digital Commerce sector that meets the evolving needs of today's businesses to remain competitive and generate lasting results.

With a specialized team of experts in Business Analysis, Technical Solutions and User Experience, Royal Cyber offers a Digital Assessment that provides a deep understanding of the site’s functionality, technology utilization and customer journey. A report with the findings along with a prototype of the suggestions is provided post the assessment. Royal Cyber houses the industry expertise needed to deliver consulting services, implementation, management, assurance, and migration services at scale for its global customers.

While the consulting services can be applied across key industries, ranging from retail, healthcare, life sciences and financial services among many others, the Digital Health of a website is measured by the pillars of e-commerce performance with a nine-point assessment that includes:

Functionality:
- Functional Checklist
- Capability Competence
- Best of Breed Recommendation

Technology:
- Performance
- Roadmap Enhancements
- Maintenance Support Services

User Experience:
- UX Review
- Experiential Evaluation
- Competitive Analysis

"The creation of the new Digital Consulting Group at Royal Cyber demonstrates our expanded commitment to helping customers modernize their approach to digital adoption. Digital adoption is accelerating and businesses that are ready to ride this wave can expect to enjoy permanent gains," said Huzefa Peshawarwala, Executive Vice President, Royal Cyber.

Royal Cyber also has a growing Adobe Practice and has been implementing Adobe Experience Cloud applications including: Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Commerce, and Adobe Campaign for its global customers for more than five years now. With the launch of the DCG, Royal Cyber will extend its offerings to its customers and collaborate with Adobe to deliver impactful solutions.

For information on Royal Cyber’s Digital Consulting, you can visit Royal Cyber Digital Consulting Group website


About Royal Cyber
Royal Cyber is a premier global provider of integrated business solutions to high-performing organizations. With operations in nine countries and over 1000+ domain specialists, Royal Cyber is an award winner in numerous categories for global IT implementations across industry verticals. The clients range from SMEs to large conglomerates with operations in diverse verticals worldwide. Royal Cyber offers its clients a broad range of solutions to address their business needs and requirements. Moreover, it has a network of partners throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia.

For more information, visit us at https://www.royalcyber.com/ or email us at info@royalcyber.com

Sakina Pesh
Royal Cyber
+1 630-355-6292
info@royalcyber.com
