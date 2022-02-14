CE: media essential for building social consensus

MACAU, February 14 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today said that the media sector was a critical driving force for building social consensus, and facilitating society’s progress and development.

Speaking at a lunch reception with representatives of Chinese-language local news organisations, Mr Ho said the Macao Special Administrative (MSAR) Government would continue strictly to observe the stipulations of the country’s Constitution and the Basic Law of Macao, to protect the freedom of the press and to provide support to local media regarding news reporting, event coverage and professional training.

The MSAR Government would continue to promote the development of the media sector, to help it to meet the challenges arising from the new business environment in an era of multiple forms of media, added Mr Ho.

The Chief Executive extended season’s greetings and spoke highly of the roles played by local news organisations, especially during the pandemic.

Macao journalists were unswervingly dedicated to their duties, upholding their professionalism, mission and responsibilities, he said. These involved reporting on and doing follow-up regarding: progress with, and development of, the MSAR Government’s measures for pandemic prevention and control; economic recovery and livelihood relief; the reflecting of public opinion in a timely manner; and enhancing communication between the MSAR Government and the public. The work of local media organisations enabled all the public administrative work of Macao to be implemented effectively.

The Chinese-language media sector in Macao was known for upholding its traditions of being loyal to the country and to Macao, noted Mr Ho.

Mr Ho called on the Chinese-language media to continue acting as a bridge for communication between the MSAR Government and the public; enhancing the positive spirit within the community; telling stories about Macao; conveying the voice of the MSAR; and assisting public departments in their effective implementation of MSAR Government policies. These efforts would contribute to the long-lasting successful practice of “One country, two systems”, and the prosperity of Macao.

Despite the complicated and ever-changing conditions relating to the pandemic, Macao had effectively implemented its anti-epidemic measures, and maintained a stable and vibrant social environment during the past year, thanks to the strong support and guidance from the Central Government and the joint efforts of all sectors in Macao, stated Mr Ho.

He went on to say that all recent festive ceremonies took place as scheduled in Macao, and the economy was seeing a gradual recovery. All these achievements and the vitality of the successful implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle were shown to the world through the cameras and reporting of the city’s journalists, Mr Ho added.

The key objectives of the MSAR Government administration for 2022 were: epidemic prevention; stabilisation of economic recovery; protection of livelihoods; promotion of economic diversification; strengthening of cooperation; and exploration of development opportunities, Mr Ho said.

The MSAR Government would devote further effort to implement in an orderly manner all local livelihood projects in line with Macao’s 2nd Five-Year Development Plan. The MSAR Government would continue work to realise Macao’s strategic position as a world centre of tourism and leisure; as a commercial and trade cooperation service platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries; and as a multiple-culture exchange and cooperation base with an emphasis on Chinese culture (collectively known as the centre, platform and base policies).

The MSAR Government would also spare no effort in advancing the city’s participation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area project and the “Belt and Road” initiative, while practically advancing development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, in order better to integrate Macao into overall national development.