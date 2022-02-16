Hospitality Industry and Tech Sector Awards Mark Stellar Performance of mycloud Hospitality Platform in 2021 and 2022

mycloud Hospitality Logo

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mycloud hospitality platform is no stranger to awards, having garnered multiple accolades over the years. However, even the mycloud team has been surprised by the pace at which awards have rolled in over the course of 2021 and 2022. Over the past 14 months, the company has racked up an impressive eight awards and certifications.

mycloud is an innovative, flexible, cloud-based hotel software solution. Its comprehensive range of features put the power to make better-informed operational decisions directly into hoteliers’ hands. The mycloud PMS can be up and running in just four hours, with 24/7 guaranteed support and no upfront fees. It enables hospitality businesses from single establishments to international chains to improve revenues by lowering their costs, operating more smoothly and delighting their guests.

The platform’s impressive performance has turned heads within both the hospitality industry and the tech sector. The result is a string of awards and certifications, including the coveted HotelTechReport Certificate of Excellence. Known as the ‘Grammys of hotel tech’, the HotelTechReport awards are highly prized as they reflect industry-wide opinion (being based on the experience and reviews of hoteliers, rather than a panel of judges).

Another top accolade scooped by mycloud in 2021 was the Crozdesk Trusted Vendor badge. Awarded to vendors with a high market presence or market share, this stamp of approval is only ever earned by around 20% of solutions, reflecting the innovative nature and rapid growth of the mycloud SaaS platform.

Deepak Chauhan, Vice President – Cloud Services at mycloud, was also delighted to announce recently that the hospitality platform has gained ISO/IEC 27001 certification, affirming the quality of its design, development and support. He comments:

“To have achieved ISO 27001 certification is a major achievement. We are thrilled to have also been awarded seven other accolades over the course of 2021 and the start of 2022. Our goal with mycloud has always been to enable hospitality businesses to level up the operational efficiency and it seems that has really struck a chord within the sector.”

mycloud’s other awards since the start of 2021 include the SaaSworthy Fastest Growing Software award, the Crozdesk Quality Choice Award and a host of awards from SoftwareSuggest, including Best Support 2021, Best Usability 2021 and Most Affordable 2022.

The multiple features that have so impressed the software’s users include the powerful mycloud PMS, which allows hoteliers to manage their operations (reservations, contactless check-in and check-out, guest history, feedback, travel agents and companies) and mycloud POS, which manages restaurants, bars, gift shops, spas and other chargeable services, encompassing order taking, billing, settlements, statistics and reporting.

mycloud’s e-distribution system, meanwhile, allows hospitality businesses to optimise their global online visibility. The integrated, mobile-based hotel booking engine and channel manager can automate time-consuming tasks, increase revenue and reduce operational costs. mycloud also features a range of back office services, with integrated financial accounting systems that comply with both the Uniform System of Hospitality Accounting and Statutory Reporting.

A unique social listening tool to track online sentiment, and a fully featured guest management package complete the offer. Establishments can serve their guests more efficiently and effectively, enhancing their overall experience of the hospitality business in question.

By putting chain-wide data and smart metric reviews into hoteliers’ hands, along with centralised control and analytics that span the entire chain, mycloud is supporting a new era of intelligence-led, data-driven decisions within the hospitality industry. And, based on the platform’s recent awards, it’s an approach that is being extremely well-received.

mycloud is available to hospitality businesses around the world. To discover the multi-award-winning hospitality platform, visit www.mycloudhospitality.com or email info@mycloudhospitality.com.