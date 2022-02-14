Submit Release
Bitplus500 Announces New Crypto Trading Platform with 15 Cryptocurrencies, Leverage up to 500x

Bitplus500 is a cryptocurrency trading platform. Using Contract-for-difference contracts, they provide leverage ranging from 10X to 500X

ESTONIA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new cryptocurrency trading platform, Bitplus500, is launching shortly which will offer trading across 15 types of cryptocurrencies. This will make things far easier for all the crypto traders out there as it will unify all trading into one place, and also provide leverages up to 500x!

Moreover, the website will also provide several affiliate programs to people who wish to learn deeply about cryptocurrency and its trading. Bitplus500 will provide a range of choices to invest in, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Binance Coin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc., which will be available for traders. The website is 100% safe and reliable and traders can invest their money without any hassle.

Bitplus500 consists of all the tools and dynamics necessary for the traders to carry forward their trading smoothly. The website is suitable for both beginners and advanced traders with reliable market data performance tools. Moreover, Bitplus500 also provides several programs to educate the people who have just entered the trading industry.

According to the data available on the website, Bitplus500 can handle millions of orders per second with extreme loads without any failure. It also offers an ultra-fast order execution that takes place in less than 10 ms. The website has incorporated an industry-leading trade engine that can provide real-time risk management.

"We have always followed a customer-focused approach and put the interests of our customers at the center of all our activities. The Bitplus500 team aims to be among the best online trading platforms in the cryptocurrency industry and to maintain our reputation as the most trusted and trusted partner," says a company representative.

Bitplus500 provides several layers of security against any cyber thefts or frauds. 2 Factor Authentication is provided to prevent any unauthorized access to the account. Moreover, the website provides a full risk analysis before investing in any cryptocurrency. All the passwords are cryptographically produced, and there is encryption of sensitive data. Traders can choose from 15+ cryptocurrencies to invest in to diversify their portfolios.

To know more visit: https://bitplus500.com

James Zark
Bitplus500 Ltd.
contact@bitplus500.com
