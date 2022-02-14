Lithuania donates more vaccines to Ukraine

LITHUANIA, February 14 - In response to the request of the Government of Ukraine and in the effort to contribute to combating the pandemic and its consequences, the Government has decided to donate another 225 600 psc of COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen to Ukraine through COVAX facility.

‘Lithuania stands ready to continue lending a helping hand to vaccine-short countries. Today, this assistance is badly needed by Ukraine facing the military escalation. Ukraine intends to send the donated vaccines to its citizens living in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, which are most war-ridden areas in Eastern Ukraine, with almost eight years in war. Only unity and goodwill can help to successfully contain the virus’, says Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

Lithuania has already shared its vaccines with Latvia, Ukraine, Norway, Moldova, Sakartvelo, Armenia, Tajikistan, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Indonesia. To date, Lithuania has donated over 1.6 million vaccine doses to other countries.