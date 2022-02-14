Submit Release
News Search

There were 289 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,317 in the last 365 days.

Lithuania donates more vaccines to Ukraine

LITHUANIA, February 14 - In response to the request of the Government of Ukraine and in the effort to contribute to combating the pandemic and its consequences, the Government has decided to donate another 225 600 psc of COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen to Ukraine through COVAX facility.

‘Lithuania stands ready to continue lending a helping hand to vaccine-short countries. Today, this assistance is badly needed by Ukraine facing the military escalation.  Ukraine intends to send the donated vaccines to its citizens living in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, which are most war-ridden areas in Eastern Ukraine, with almost eight years in war. Only unity and goodwill can help to successfully contain the virus’, says Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

Lithuania has already shared its vaccines with Latvia, Ukraine, Norway, Moldova, Sakartvelo, Armenia, Tajikistan, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Indonesia. To date, Lithuania has donated over 1.6 million vaccine doses to other countries.

You just read:

Lithuania donates more vaccines to Ukraine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.