Teresa Pedigo of T. A. Pedigo & Associates Inc. to be Featured on Close Up Radio

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With millions of businesses operating all over the United States there is no shortage of entrepreneurs struggling to make it or ready to take their business to the next level, but not certain how to do just that.. Unfortunately, a staggering number of businesses fail within the first five years. While other businesses never achieve the success they are capable of. The most common reason for both are business owners not understanding not understanding their financial statements, cash flow, and job costing. That’s why working with a highly regarded professional can help us navigate how to get there, provide insight, increase innovation, and offer the most viable and lucrative path to success.

Teresa is a sought after speaker, top-notch highly regarded business consultant and coach, plus the owner of T.A. Pedigo and Associates.

“By helping my clients create and understand their financial statements I am providing them with the most fundamental building blocks to make the BEST decisions for their business,” says Teresa. “Focusing on daily operations is certainly important, but the key to success is understanding the numbers because numbers don’t lie and if you don’t know your numbers you don’t know your business.”

While relying on financial software like QuickBooks is great option, it still it lacks customization for the specific business, can result in “garbage in, garbage out” if unclear on how to properly utilize the tool, and is absent of the supportive perspective that Teresa wholeheartedly offers. No financial software is a one size fits all solution when each business is unique and multifaceted.

Prior to starting her own coaching and consulting practice, even from a young age, Teresa exemplified a rare entrepreneurial spirit. From humble beginnings as a farmer’s daughter walking beans, then working for another farmer as an Office Manager for his grain farm, hog farm, trucking operation, and grain dryer supply company. As she depicted a natural curiosity and extraordinary aptitude for numbers, her 23 year corporate career in the financial services industry flourished from her role as a National Bank Examiner; Director of Compliance for 3 banks, a mortgage company, and auto leasing company; to consulting work with a reputable national accounting firm. In 2014, she left the corporate world to start her coaching and consulting practice and today she lends her compelling vision, knowledge, experiences to help hundreds of aspiring businesses maximize their true potential.

“When you work with a consultant or coach you are coming together weekly to progress towards your goals,” says Teresa. “While a great CPA is critical and I work closely with several, they mostly look at numbers from a tax perspective. I examine what numbers are saying and take into account all facets of the business.

Often times the lines between coaching and consulting can get blurred but there are major differences.

“A business coach brainstorms with you to set goals, creates a plan and then guides the business owner make success a reality,” says Teresa. “By asking the right questions I help you dig deep and envision possibilities, not hand you solutions. A business coach teaches you how to fish.” In fact, Teresa’s coaching offers greater peace of mind and determine practical ways to improve our lives both personally and professionally. It’s truly a transformational process.

On the other hand, as a business consultant, Teresa works for or with the business owner to create opportunities, create solutions, and provides the skills and with proven methods and clear strategic direction so adaptable to the complexities of today’s global business environment. Teresa says, “In contrast to a coach, the consultant fishes for or with the business owner.”

“No one takes the approach to the numbers than I do,” says Teresa. “My holistic perspective of the business is once you know the numbers, all the pieces can begin to fall into place.”

Besides her effective, proactive solution-focused coaching and consulting abilities, Teresa’s philosophical, positive, empowering approach to life make her genuinely relatable and accessible to all her clients.

Teresa says whether you decide to seek out a coach or consultant, you are investing in your business and in yourself. Doing this, will generate a significant return on investment.

“As business owners, we anticipate solid profits,” says Teresa. “By creating an actionable plan that’s feasible, workable, and sustainable, you will be in control of your business. I put your mind at ease so not only can you enjoy profitability but live authentically, joyfully, and with total self-confidence.”

As her two part series unfolds Teresa will provide insight to not only her personal jouney of success but valuable insight to the work she offers.

Close Up Radio will feature Teresa Pedigo in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday February 16th at 12pm EST and with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday February 24th at 2pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.tapedigo.com

Written by: Beatrice Maria Centeno