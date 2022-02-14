Submit Release
Sustainable Lab speaks at Tokyo-London Financial Seminar, co-hosted by Tokyo Metropolitan Government and City of London

Sustainable Lab, a pioneer in data science for sustainability, will take the stage to give a presentation on "the visualization of non-financial data".

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japanese fintech start-up Sustainable Lab Inc. will participate in the fintech-themed seminar "Tokyo-London Financial Seminar 2022," co-hosted by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the City of London Corporation.

Chief Financial Officer, Yuki Kishi, will speak at the corporate pitch in the program and give a presentation on its business, efforts and the latest trends about the visualization of non-financial data, including "the importance of non-financial data" and "FinTech and ESG". The visualization of non-financial data is becoming more and more important as Japan's Prime Minister Kishida mentioned at the end of 2021 that he aims to make it a rule in 2022, and it is expected that laws and regulations will be prepared in the near future.

▶︎Tokyo-London Financial Seminar 2022　~Future Prospects of FinTech~
Date and Time: February 15, 2022 8:30-10:00（GMT）
Venue: Online webinar　※Pre-registration required.
Participation fee: Free
URL: https://www.financialsemi.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/index.html
Speakers at the forefront of both cities’ FinTech communities will take the stage to present on the latest trends and initiatives.

▶︎Profile of Yuki Kishi
He is a Chief Financial Officer at Sustainable Lab, joined the company’s leadership team in 2022 with a primary focus on finance, business development and international expansion. Prior to Sustainable Lab, Yuki had worked as Director of Fintech and Brand & Retail at Plug and Play Japan for 3.5 years and Deutsche Bank Group in Japan for 8 years. He holds an MBA from University of Cambridge and a BS from University of London, Queen Mary college.

▶︎About Sustainable Lab inc.
Sustainable Lab, founded in 2019, is a big data professional team using AI to analyze non-financial and SDGs big data for illuminating social-good companies while creating solutions for Sustainability Transformation（SX）. By using internationally recognized indicators as well as reported data, we can quantify the non-financial data (ESG/SDGs). This data is often discussed in qualitative terms; thus, we can make an integrated judgment of the corporation’s environmental and social values with our work.

Natsuki Takagi
Sustainable Lab Inc.
+81 3-6869-3615
publicity@suslab.net
