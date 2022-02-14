Programme to support private firms in sustainable business development

VIETNAM, February 14 -

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái has signed a decision approving a programme to support private enterprises in sustainable business development in the 2022-25 period.

The major objective of the programme is to boost private businesses' sustainable development with harmony between economic interest and cooperate social responsibility as well as environmental protection, thus contributing to completing 17 sustainable development goals in 2030.

It also aims to mobilise social resources for the growth of the ecosystem supporting the firms in sustainable business so that they can make positive contributions to job generation, improvement of living conditions for low-income people and disadvantaged groups, environmental protection and climate change response in Việt Nam.

In 2025, private enterprises’ awareness of the importance of sustainable business is expected to be improved. By the year, at least 10 tools and solutions to measure, evaluate and recognise sustainable business will be developed to support about 10,000 private enterprises, helping to reach the target of saving 5-7 per cent of total power consumption of the country and raising labour productivity by about 7 per cent annually.

A database and an ecosystem supporting sustainable business will also be developed.

The programme will be implemented on a national scale, covering all private enterprises implementing sustainable business, relevant organisations, ministries, agencies and localities.

The programme will give support to the firms in building sustainable business strategies and plans.

Those that are recognised as sustainable firms will receive assistance in personnel training, technology access, digital transformation, capital resources access, communications and trade promotion. — VNS