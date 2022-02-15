Collagen market estimated to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2030 I SPER Market Research

According to SPER Market Research, the collagen market estimated to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.9%.

NEW YORK, USA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest market research report published by SPER Market Research, the collagen market estimated to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.9%.

Rising adoption of nutritional supplements and increasing usage of cosmetic products is driving the growth of collagen market in the forecast period.

Changing food habits, rising industrial activity, changing lifestyles, increasing application of collagen in pharmaceutical, cosmetic, nutraceutical and food industry are providing growth opportunities to this market.

Collagen proteins are derived from porcine or bovine or fish skin. The edible collagen is extracted then filtered using microfiltration technology followed by heat sterilization through spray drying. The properties of collagen can be utilized in food industry, cosmetics and nutraceuticals.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Collagen Market

Due to restrictions during COVID-19, the supply chains are disrupted affecting the collagen market. The shortage of laborers, transportation challenges and suspension of daily operations at manufacturing sites has created challenging scenarios for this market. On the other hand, pandemic has also raised awareness towards maintaining health. This provides opportunities for this market to grow to cater the increase in demand for nutritional products.

The gelatin market is the largest product segment by share in this market. The large share of this segment is mainly ascribed by health benefits and attractive properties such as elasticity, stability and consistency. Asia Pacific dominated the market by regional segmentation owing to rising geriatric population, adoption of collagen in food products, rising adoption of nutritional supplements and increasing usage of cosmetic products.

The global Collagen Market study provides market data by competitive landscape, revenue analysis, market segments and detailed analysis of key market players such as Amicogen, Aspen Naturals, BioCell Technology, Chaitanya Chemicals, Collagen Solutions, Crescent Biotech, Darling Ingredients, Ewald-Gelatine, Foodmate Co. Ltd., Gelita AG, Gelnex, Junca Gelatines, S.L., Kayos, Lapi Gelatine, Nippi Inc., Nitta Gelatin, Inc., Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceutical P Ltd., Vinh Hoan Corporation, Vital Proteins, Weishardt.

SPER Market Research study aims to provide market dynamics, demand and supply with yearly forecast to 2030. This report provides data for growth estimates and forecasts for product type segments- Gelatin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Native Collagen; for application segment- nutritional products, dietary supplements, sports nutrition, food & beverages, snacks, soups & sauces, dairy products, beverages, meat & poultry products, confectionary products, other food & beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care products; for source segment- bovine, porcine and marine & poultry; for form segment- dry and liquid. This report also provides the data for key regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

This study also encompasses various drivers and restraining factors for this market for the forecast period. Various growth opportunities are also discussed in the report.

