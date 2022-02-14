More about Arrests Made in Dublin Homicide Investigation

Dublin, GA (February 13, 2022) – On Sunday, February 13, 2022, Gary Cross, age 31, and Marueisha Treadwell, age 25, both of Dublin, were arrested related to the death of Marquis Horne, age 34, of Milledgeville. Cross is charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault, and Treadwell is charged with one count of false statements. Treadwell is Cross’ girlfriend. Cross and Treadwell were transported to the Laurens County Detention Center.

On Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 8:02 p.m., Dublin Police Department officers were in the area of Jefferson Street, Dublin, Laurens County, Georgia when they heard gunshots. After responding to the parking lot of the Cash and Carry located at 409 South Jefferson Street, officers located a gunshot victim, Marquis Horne. Horne was transported to Fairview Park Hospital where he later died. Dublin Police Department requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The investigation revealed an altercation had occurred between Cross and Horne at the store.

This is an active investigation. If anyone has information regarding this case, please contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or Dublin Police Department at 478-277-5023. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.