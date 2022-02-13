Governor celebrates bipartisan passage of priority bill Opportunity Scholarship Act in Senate

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Sunday issued the following statement after the state Senate voted with bipartisan support to pass Senate Bill 140, the Opportunity Scholarship Act, which would provide free college to up to 35,000 New Mexico students:

“With the passage of Senate Bill 140, we will continue to lead the nation in providing the opportunity for anyone who wishes to pursue a higher education to do so. Whether it’s a certificate in welding or a four-year degree in education, the Opportunity Scholarship clears a pathway for all New Mexicans to build a brighter future. I thank the Senate for their bipartisan commitment to this critical legislation that will lift up students and families in every community and corner of our state.”

Senate Bill 140 sponsor Senator Liz Stefanics issued the following statement:

“Senate Bill 140 builds on New Mexico’s legacy of creating the most accessible tuition-free higher education scholarship program. This great investment in our state’s future will give people from all walks of life equal access to earn professional certificates, associate and bachelor degrees – building up our workforce while improving lives. I thank Governor Lujan Grisham for making tuition-free college a priority and I am so very pleased to help carry this legislation through to the finish with my co-sponsor in the House.”