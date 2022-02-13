Gross Global Happiness Summit 2022 at the United Nations University for Peace
Leaders from all over the world get together to realize a world with freedom, consciousness, and happiness, for all.
Today, more than ever before, we need new leaders able to dream and work towards a world with fundamental peace, starting with inner peace. And happiness is a key driver to achieve it. ”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gross Global Happiness will be held both virtually and onsite at the UPEACE campus in Costa Rica this March 4th – 6th.
— Luis Gallardo, Founder & President - World Happiness Foundation
Globally, happiness is one of our most important goals. Studies show that we value it more than success, knowledge, or material items. And yet, in a world that has continued to progress and become objectively better by most conceivable standards, why do many find this such a difficult goal to reach? As important as happiness is, how much do we know about it and the impacts it has on individual and global progress?
The Gross Global Happiness summit is an innovative executive education event envisioned and created by social entrepreneur Luis Gallardo, founder, and president of the World Happiness Foundation and the World Happiness Academy, and Mohit Mukherjee, founding Director of the Centre for Executive Education at the University for Peace and their teams. Leaders from all over the globe come to tackle these very questions. Featuring happiness gurus Tal Ben-Shahar, Nic Marks, Raj Raghunathan, and Saamdu Chetri this March 2022, we will learn, unlearn, and share experiences on the topic of happiness, bringing together a multitude of perspectives and expertise.
This experience will combine theory and practice, touching on the latest research from positive psychologists, but also delving into the practical applications of what we’ve learned and are still discovering in the field. Happiness will be brought front and center, as we explore and understand how people can lead happier, more meaningful lives.
Gross Global Happiness Summit Keynote Speakers
Mohit Mukherjee is the founding Director of the Centre for Executive Education. He is passionate about working with youth and adults, helping them develop the skills and mindset to become social innovators. In 2016, he founded the Centre for Executive Education at the U.N. established University for Peace in Costa Rica. In this role, he has developed and taught over 50 seminars around the world. Over the past decade, he has also consulted with several forward-looking institutions helping them to build curriculum and deliver programs related to ‘Change-making’ and ‘Organizational Well-Being’. He recently authored a handbook for social entrepreneurs.
After graduating from Stanford University with a degree in Industrial Engineering in 1995, Mohit started his career in corporate America with A.T. Kearney management consultants, but after three years he decided to make the switch to the field of education, which he realized was more aligned with his strengths and passions. He received his Master’s at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. He was born in Greece to Indian parents and currently lives in Florida.
----
Luis Gallardo is the Founder & President of the World Happiness Foundation and World Happiness Fest. Author of Happytalism and The Exponentials of Happiness. Director of the Gross Global Happiness program at the United Nations University for Peace.
Luis is a social innovator and entrepreneur with the higher purpose of elevating the vibration of the planet by developing ideas, connecting thought leaders, activists, and communities, and increasing awareness on the science of happiness, holistic education, and smart innovation. Over the years he has been an advisor to CEOs, thought leaders, entrepreneurs, Nobel Laureates, political and institutional game-changers on strategic personal positioning and brand building. Additionally, he has worked in the corporate world as a global executive and has been a protagonist of the transformation of industries including professional services and the internet. He is an international observer with the UN and OSCE in post-armed conflicts establishing democracy and the right to vote. Access to the brightest and most conscious individuals has inspired him to understand that the world needs new lenses to realize growth and how humans and societies can thrive.
For Luis, happiness is a human right and a life choice, an enabler of human development and social innovation. That’s why he is committed to creating spaces for academics, activists, social innovators, scientists, governmental leaders, institutions, and leaders, in general, to share and learn, to feel, understand and act towards a happier world and thriving societies. Luis has done this through initiatives such as bē and the World Happiness Fest and World Happiness Virtual Agora.
---
Tal Ben-Shahar is an author and lecturer. He taught two of the largest classes in Harvard University’s history, “Positive Psychology” and “The Psychology of Leadership.” His books in the area of Positive Psychology have been translated into more than thirty languages, and have appeared on best-seller lists around the world.
Tal consults and lectures around the world to executives in multi-national corporations, the general public, and at-risk populations. The topics he lectures on include leadership, education, ethics, politics, happiness, self-esteem, resilience, goal setting, and mindfulness. He is the co-founder and chief learning officer of The Happiness Studies Academy and Potentialife.
An avid sportsman, Tal won the U.S. Intercollegiate and Israeli National squash championships. He obtained his PhD in Organizational Behavior and BA in Philosophy and Psychology from Harvard.
---
Nic Marks was once described as a ‘statistician with a soul’ due to his unusual combination of ‘hard’ statistical skills and ‘soft’ people skills.
He has been working in the field of happiness, wellbeing, and quality of life for over 25 years with a particular emphasis on measurement and how to create positive change.
In 2008, Nic and his colleagues created the Five Ways to Wellbeing for the UK Government Office of Science. They were designed to be the mental health equivalent of five fruits and vegetables a day. They have since been widely used in the UK and globally as a framework for promoting positive mental health.
In 2010, he gave a TED talk on his work in public policy, which has now been watched over 2 million times.
Nic has been applying his creative thinking to the world of work since 2012. He is the founder of Friday Pulse™ Ltd and has worked with over 1,000 organizations and teams measuring and improving their happiness at work.
---
Raj Raghunathan is a Zale Centennial Professor of Business at the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin. He’s interested in exploring how people’s judgments and decisions impact their happiness and fulfillment.
Raj’s work has appeared in top journals such as Journal of Marketing, Journal of Consumer Psychology and Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes. His work has also been cited in several mass media outlets, including The Atlantic, The New York Times, Fortune, Forbes, Harvard Business Review, Inc, Fast Company, and The Los Angeles Times.
Currently, Raj writes about his views on happiness and leadership on his popular blog (with over 1.5 million page views), Sapient Nature. His six-week-long Coursera course on happiness (titled, A Life of Happiness and Fulfillment) currently has over 250,000 students from 196 countries and was voted the Top MOOC (Massive Open Online Course) of 2015, 2016 & 2017, and one of the Top 50 MOOCs of all time. Raj also wrote a book (titled, If you’re so smart, why aren’t you happy?) that was launched in 2016 and has been translated into 13 languages. His TED talk was viewed by over 17 million people worldwide.
---
Jamie Cabrera Ferrer is a transformative consultant, coach, designer, writer, and facilitator. She leads and enables value-add strategies and solutions to empower business, engagement, & growth.
She has 20,000 combined academic, L&D, and coaching hours and has completed an NLP practitioner and coach certification. She has been fortunate enough to witness how people from all walks of life work their way through their transformative and happiness journeys.
Jamie travels a lot, usually shuttling between Manila and Hong Kong, with some occasional visits to Latin America.
She is extremely passionate about wellbeing success for organizations, communities, leaders, teams, and individuals, and has made it her mission to support people on their journeys towards true happiness.
---
Dr. Saamdu Chetri was born in rural Bhutan and has a Ph.D. in commerce.
After working in private and development sectors for 25 years, and Cabinet of the PM for five years, he then founded the Gross National Happiness Centre Bhutan and headed for five years. He has been teaching, consulting, and speaking at various international and national occasions on mindfulness and Happiness around the world.
Saamdu believes Happiness is within. We experience the truth of this when we are totally no longer attached to greed, aversion or delusion. We experience happiness in relation to the self with self, self with others, and self with nature. These are the three divides that make us suffer on this planet. We bring sufferance to Mother Earth because of these divides. Today, we are walking with our open eyes to the cliff. We need to bring transformation within each one of us. We must connect with ourselves. We must connect with other human beings. We must connect with nature. In truth, we are nature.
---
THE UNIVERSITY FOR PEACE AND THE CENTRE FOR EXECUTIVE EDUCATION
Located in Costa Rica, the University for Peace (UPEACE) was established in December 1980 as a Treaty Organization by the United Nations General Assembly. UPEACE is the only university in the United Nations system authorized to offer academic degrees in the field of peace and conflict studies.
Within the University for Peace, the UPEACE Centre for Executive Education was launched to deliver dynamic workshops, seminars, and training courses. In a world that needs more change-makers, these courses are designed to empower people and provide them with the skills, mindsets, and networks to make a positive impact on the world.
THE WORLD HAPPINESS FOUNDATION AND THE WORLD HAPPINESS ACADEMY
A non-for-profit focused on realizing a world with freedom, consciousness, and happiness for all. Enabler of ecosystems and programs creator to unleash the full potential of individuals and communities towards fundamental peace.
Hannah Cassimere
World Happiness Foundation
+1 3476065317
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Gross Global Happiness Summit 2022