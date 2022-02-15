Superstar CEO Denise Williams shows how to build a 7-figure real estate brokerage
Overnight Brokerage, a new online course, gives realtors the blueprint to enterpreneurial success.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newly licensed real estate brokers have a lot more to learn before they can successfully build a real estate team or open and scale a brokerage. Extraordinary entrepreneur Denise Williams has just launched Overnight Brokerage, a course that puts all those necessary skills and strategies together in one online package. This is the same blueprint she used to build Williams & Co International Realty into the largest Black woman–owned brokerage in Atlanta. Overnight Brokerage is your chance to learn from one of the youngest real estate brokerage owners in the country—and one of the most successful.
In her one-of-a-kind online course. Denise is going to share the game. There is no other program out there like this one, with all the systems, strategies, and tools needed to start and scale an independent real estate firm.
You’ll learn:
• How Denise built her 7-figure brand from scratch
• Unbeatable recruiting strategies
• How Denise landed major deals with brands such as Rap Snacks, Tiffany & Co, Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation, and Goli Gummies
• Systems, resources, and tools for automating your brokerage
• How to market your boutique brokerage brand to stand out and compete against large franchises
• How to negotiate a commercial lease or co-working space
• How and when to hire staff (plus compensation guidelines)
• Key apps and software for brokerage management
• Overhead expenses you can’t avoid
• Ways to generate income in addition to commissions
• PLUS … bonus modules, worksheets, templates, gifts, and more.
You may already know plenty of sales strategies. However, Overnight Brokerage is your opportunity to build on that knowledge and level up to leading and supporting other agents as part of your own brokerage team or independent real estate firm. It’s all available to you right now, straight from a real estate broker who built a seven-figure business from scratch and can teach you how to do it too. Get all the details at www.overnightbrokerage.com
About Denise the Broker and Williams & Co International Realty
Denise Williams, also known as Denise The Broker, is CEO of Williams & Co International Realty, a full-service boutique real estate brokerage firm in the residential and commercial real estate markets. Williams & Co provides personalized services that meet the unique needs of each client. The company is also proud to give back to the community by working with Atlanta nonprofits such as The Ronald McDonald House Charities, Get Real Get Healed, The Love Center, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and Habitat for Humanity, among others.
Get more information at www.denisethebroker.com
