Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Aghdam district

AZERBAIJAN, February 13 - 13 february 2022, 15:05

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Aghdam district.

The head of state and First Lady attended the opening of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company’s 110/35/10 kV Aghdam-1 and Aghdam-2 electrical substations, and the Digital Management Center of the Karabakh Regional Electric Network. President Ilham Aliyev then laid the foundation for light poles powered by alternative and renewable energy sources, other facilities and carpet manufacturing enterprises, which will operate in the Aghdam Industrial Park, the Park Forest Hotel Aghdam and a 209-apartment new residential complex.

The head of state and First Lady viewed the progress of restoration work at Aghdam Juma Mosque carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. President Ilham Aliyev made a speech here.

The head of state also laid the foundation stone for the 210-bed Aghdam District Central Hospital. President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the conditions created at the headquarters of the special representative office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region, and visited the tombs and house – Imaret complex of the Karabakh khans.

An extensive report from the visit will be presented on February 14.

