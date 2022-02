Senate Committee Schedule: Sunday, February 13, 2022

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE SECOND SESSION, 2022

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2022

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.go (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Education) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83582297843 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 835 8229 7843

Monday, February 14, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311 SM 31 STUDY FLAT SCHOOL BOARD PER DIEM (GONZALES) HB 13 TEACHER RESIDENCY CHANGES (SARIÑANA/SOULES) HB 57 2023 TRANSPORTATION DISTRIBUTION CALCULATIONS (ROMERO, GA) HB 73 EDUCATIONAL RETIREES RETURNING TO WORK (GARRATT) HB 119 ADJUST CERTAIN SCHOOL DISTRIBUTIONS (ROMERO, GA) HB 60 NATIVE AMERICAN LANGUAGE CERTIFICATE SALARIES (LENTE)

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Health and Public Affairs) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87967039414 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 879 6703 9414

Monday, February 14, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after session – Room 311 HB 22 LIMITED ENGLISH ACCESS TO STATE PROGRAMS (ROYBAL CABALLERO/SEDILLO LOPEZ) HB 56 TEMPORARY VETERINARY PERMITS (MARTÍNEZ/IVEY-SOTO) HB 81 FINE, FEE & COST PAYMENT FLEXIBILITY (CADENA)

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Rules) For public participation click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86412647187 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-253-215-8782 Webinar ID: 864 1264 7187