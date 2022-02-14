HYPERCRAFT BRING THEIR COMPLETE EV DRIVE SYSTEMS TO THE MARINE INDUSTRY AT MIAMI INTERNATIONAL BOAT SHOW
Hypercraft bring their complete EV drive system solutions to the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, with a plan to electrify the marine industry.
...electric isn't just a different powertrain experience, it’s a better one.”PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hypercraft is an EV technology company focused on providing complete, off-the-shelf electric drive systems to manufacturers, builders, and customers of every type and scale. Over the past 12 months, they’ve made a splash in the racing and off-road industry, collaborating with the likes of Dana/Spicer Electrified and AEM to show the potential of EVs in racing.
— Jake Hawksworth, Hypercraft Founder and CEO
Current Hypercraft projects and partnerships include electrifying the first EV-spec racing series for Ultra4 Racing, and building the first all-electric Geiser Brothers G6 off-road racing truck for the Unlimited class at Baja 1000. Now they’re bringing their complete EV drive system solutions to the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, with a plan to take the marine industry by storm.
Hypercraft complete electric drive systems come in a variety of motor output sizes and battery capacities, making them an ideal solution for marine craft of any size — from personal watercraft and ski boats, to large pleasure craft and sailboats.
“The positive reception our complete EV drive systems have received in the off-road and racing industries has been overwhelming,” says Jake Hawksworth, Hypercraft’s founder and CEO. “But we’re also incredibly excited to show the world — and the marine industry in particular — that our electric drive systems are an excellent alternative to internal combustion engines in water applications too. And with no fuel or fumes, and instant torque that drastically improves acceleration and maneuverability, electric isn't just a different powertrain experience, it’s a better one.”
In addition to the many one-off drive systems they are creating, Hypercraft are expected to launch their new Genesis lineup of complete electric drive systems within the next few weeks. The Genesis systems range in output from 250 hp to 760 hp, with torque figures peaking as high as 1,148 lb-ft. Each complete system can be configured with either a 40, 60, 80, or 100 kWh battery. Custom solutions are also available.
About Hypercraft
Hypercraft is the only EV industry supplier of complete, turn-key electric vehicle powertrain systems for manufacturers of high-performance vehicles and watercraft. Their mission is to show the world that EV technology is viable today, and can replace gas powered engines based upon the merits of its performance and range. Hypercraft is a proactive solution that eliminates pollution, noise, and maintenance costs associated with gas-powered engines. Hypercraft will be the first company in the world to offer builders an electric option — accelerating adoption of electric vehicle powertrain systems. For more information visit hypercraftusa.com
About Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show
The Miami International Boat Show and the Miami Yacht Show have joined forces to create the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show — the largest boat and yacht event in the world. The show features everything from kayaks to superyachts all in one place. The on-land portion of the event will take place at the newly reimagined Miami Beach Convention Center and Pride Park. The in-water components of the show will take place at Sea Isle Marina, One Herald Plaza, Museum Park Marina, and IGY Yacht Haven Grande at Island Gardens. Historically, the Miami International Boat Show and Miami Yacht Show have attracted hundreds of thousands of attendees to South Florida and generated an estimated combined annual economic impact of $1.34 billion.
Other