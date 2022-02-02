Ultra4 and Hypercraft Launch First Ever EV-Spec Race Series at King of the Hammers
First-of-its-kind series will be powered by a Hypercraft drive system centered around an 800V Dana TM4 electric motor delivering 335 hp and 885 lb-ft of torque.PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hypercraft exploded onto the racing scene with an announcement at 2021 SEMA Show about their partnership with Geiser Brothers, and their collective plans to create an all-electric Unlimited class trophy truck for Baja 1000. In the ensuing months, an equally exciting relationship with Ultra4 Racing and King of the Hammers was also announced.
Now, it’s time for the rubber to hit the road — or the dirt in this instance — as Hypercraft and Ultra4 come together to officially debut the first-ever, all-electric spec race series. This first-of-its-kind EV event will run concurrently with other series and classes at Ultra4 racing events as soon as this year.
Up to fifteen lucky teams have already received their invites and are slated to receive a complete Hypercraft EV drive system centered around an 800V Dana TM4 electric drive motor turning out 335 hp and 885 lb-ft of torque — all powered by a 40 kWh battery. Beyond that, teams are free to put their engineering and creativity to the test by stuffing the EV system into their off-road vehicle of choice.
“I’ve basically been walking around the dark for the last five years yelling at the top of my lungs, ‘Help me. I want to figure out a way to do this!’" says Dave Cole, CEO and Founder of Hammerking Productions. “It’s really easy to say, ‘It’s a good idea.’ It’s a little harder to say, ‘I’ll be happy to help you.’ But the third thing to say is, ‘I’m already doing it, and I want to do it with you. Let’s go.’ That’s powerful — and that’s where Hypercraft is at.”
Hypercraft teamed up with Dana TM4 and AEM EV to bring these incredibly powerful drive systems to life — and their entire team, along with all their partners, look forward to showing the world what’s possible with EV and the electrification of racing.
About Hypercraft
Hypercraft is the only EV industry supplier of complete, turn-key electric vehicle powertrain systems for manufacturers of high-performance vehicles. Their mission is to show the world that EV technology is viable today, and can replace gas powered engines based upon the merits of its performance and range. Hypercraft is a proactive solution that eliminates pollution, noise, and maintenance costs associated with gas-powered engines. Hypercraft will be the first company in the world to offer builders an electric option — accelerating adoption of electric vehicle powertrain systems. For more information visit hypercraftusa.com
About King of the Hammers
The King of the Hammers is a race unlike any other. It's considered the "toughest one day off road race in the world." It is the cornerstone of a week-long off road festival in Johnson Valley, California. More than 60,000 spectators are expected to attend while millions more watch online. Visit ultra4racing.com for more details about Ultra4 and the King of the Hammers event.
