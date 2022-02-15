Lowrates.com recognized as the best no-fee mortgage lender by Bankrate
Lowrates.com recognized by industry leading publisher Bankrate for offering customers lower pricing, its daily mortgage pricing tool, and no lender fees.
We are delighted and honored to receive this award and it illustrates our commitment to giving customers the best and most transparent rates delivered through our fast and friendly application process”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 15, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- LowRates.com, a division of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. NMLS 3277, has been awarded the prestigious Best no-fee mortgage lender award for 2022 by BankRate, the independent consumer finance company who helps people make the best financial decisions.
— Pavan Agarwal
Lowrates.com was praised for offering customers lower pricing, its daily mortgage pricing tool, and no lender fees. Bankrate also called out the “TRU Approval” process which expedites full underwriting in less than 24 hours.
Pavan Agarwal, the CEO of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. commented, “We are delighted and honored to receive this award and it illustrates our commitment to giving customers the best and most transparent rates delivered through our fast and user-friendly application process.”
The Bankrate Awards for Best Mortgage Lenders reviewed over 80 lenders including some of the biggest banks and brand names, credit unions and even regional players, and chose the best lenders across categories like Jumbo Loans and Refinancing. Their focus is on affordability, speed of response and customer service. In these categories LowRates.com was the clear winner.
This award goes along with their A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, its triple A rating from the Business Consumer Alliance, and its recent award as one of the best 50 companies to work for.
For Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. licensing information and disclosures, please click here.
About Sun West Mortgage Company (NMLS ID 3277):
At Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. we dedicate ourselves to offering the best service to our customers. To accomplish this, we empower our loan officers so that they can find great rates and provide the most fitting loan options for each customer – at amazing speed. Our focus on technology has given us an edge in the mortgage industry to offer some of the fastest turn times available – so the customer can get into the home of their dreams sooner!
We are committed to our core values of people, experience, technology, and product. Sun West was founded in 1980 with the perspective of “customers first” and the desire to make the mortgage process easy and stress-free for prospective homeowners. Since then, Sun West services a multi-billion-dollar loan portfolio and is licensed in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Our 41 years of experience has been passed down to everyone here at Sun West through excellent leadership and capabilities.
Visit http://www.swmc.com/swmc/disclaimer.php or http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org to see where Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. (NMLS ID 3277) is a licensed lender and servicer. In all jurisdictions, the principal (main) licensed location of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is 6131 Orangethorpe Avenue, Suite 500, Buena Park, CA 90620, Phone: (800) 453-7884.
