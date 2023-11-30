Celligence launches NFT generated by its AI and smart technology and integrates with Diwali Celebration
AngelAi powers a wonderful celebration of Diwali, Puerto Rico, and empathetic technology.
A landmark demonstration of how Angel Ai will deploy blockchain and NFT technology to significantly reduce risks, stress, and expenses in high-value transactions like real estate”GUAYNABO, PUERTO RICO, USA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celligence International, a leading AI company, has successfully implemented Non-Fungible Token (NFT) technology, which was designed and engineered in Puerto Rico, for a unique and secure proof of concept by using it in an invitee experience at its inaugural Diwali party. In a trailblazing move, the company leveraged the immutable nature of blockchain to authenticate and verify entry to this prestigious event https://angelai.com/diwali23 at the glamorous Agarwal Home in Dorado, Puerto Rico. The new technology, developed by Celligence, leverages the multi-trillion-dollar blockchain industry, so, it was deeply symbolic and a requirement that the launch coincided with the Diwali season which celebrates the Maha Devi of wealth, Laxmi.
In this unique and groundbreaking trial, Celligence asked guests (“Customers”) to sign an AI driven digital contract that generated an NFT. This Ai-SignedTM contract ensures that each signature is recorded on the blockchain and linked to the attendee's unique digital identity. The NFT became the property of the guest and granted the guest access to the event. In an upcoming upgrade of Angel Ai, Customers will be able to store their crypto and other assets in the Angel Ai secure wallet. The technology provided a seamless and secure verification process, with only the Customers who signed and complied with the NFT contract being granted access to the event and each Customer became the proud owner of their own Angel Ai (https://angelai.com, built by Celligence) NFT token. This proof of concept demonstrated that all the requisite steps (Bid Offer/counteroffer, Know Your Customer (KYC), Acceptance of Terms, Closure/Delivery of product/service) for contract negotiation and acceptance between two groups, can be decentralized and executed securely (because it was Angel Ai and blockchain-powered) with 100% trust and confidence.
Tosha Chang (https://www.linkedin.com/in/tosha-chang-5563b13a/ ), a top realtor from Austin who flew to Puerto Rico just for the event, described the celebration, “This is the most extravagant party I've ever been at. The people are amazing. This house is even more amazing ... I absolutely love it it's gorgeous here.” When asked about the Angel Ai technology, Ms. Chang added “I think [Angel Ai] is very Innovative. This is the newest technology, and we need to embrace it. I would love to see it utilized by Realtors and mortgage lenders more often in their everyday lives. It makes our jobs a little bit easier; streamlines it; and it's really like having an assistant.
“It's more than extraordinary!” Alberto Bacó-Bagué, former Secretary of Economic Development and Commerce of Puerto Rico, (https://www.linkedin.com/in/albertobaco/ ) explained while at the gala. “Why? Because we aspire to make an island where we receive everyone. That is the character of Puerto Ricans ... have multiple cultures coexisting and sharing. I think it is one of the most beautiful things [about Puerto Rico],” Mr. Bacó added.
"This year's Diwali celebration was not just a cultural festivity but also a landmark demonstration of how Angel Ai will deploy blockchain and NFT technology to significantly reduce risks, stress, and expenses in high-value transactions like real estate," said Pavan Agarwal (https://swmc.com/pavan ), CEO of Celligence.” The successful demonstration of Angel Ai NFTs has set a new precedent for digital authentication and security so that consumers can depend upon the security of decentralized blockchain technology instead of trusting their life savings solely on individual professionals."
The move to use NFT technology reflects Celligence's commitment to innovation and its foresight in merging AI and blockchain technologies into real-world applications. The Angel Ai Diwali party technology demonstrator served as a live case study, highlighting the effectiveness of NFTs in simplifying and achieving trust and security in any complex transaction, enhancing security, and reducing the potential for fraud.
About Celligence
Celligence International, LLC. is one of the fastest-growing fin-tech and AI companies. Celligence has engineered a novel A.I. that is evolving and self-generating neural cells which come together to solve complex problems. The Celligence A.I. is deterministic, not merely generative, and it delivers 100% accurate and trustworthy responses, as is required for financial transactions.
At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers is expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition, retention algorithms, and AI-based process automation continuously filing new patents supporting our technology.
