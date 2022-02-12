Submit Release
State Police Investigate Fatal Crash In Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police News Release

(UPPER MARLBORO, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Prince George’s County that claimed the life of a 40-year-old man.

The deceased is identified as Wayne Butler, Jr., 40, of District Heights, Maryland.  Butler was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel. He was operating a black Harley Davidson motorcycle at the time of the incident. 

The preliminary investigation indicates the crash occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. last night on southbound Route 4, north of Dowerhouse Road in Upper Marlboro.  For reasons unknown at this time, Butler lost control of the motorcycle and struck a white Volvo tractor trailer.  Investigators believe the tractor trailer was stopped in the travel portion of lane 3 waiting for the signal light to change.

Crash team investigators responded to the scene to assist troopers from the Forestville Barrack.  Officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department also responded. Troopers from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division responded to conduct an inspection on the tractor trailer.

Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration provided assistance with lane closures and detours.  The southbound lanes of Route 4 were closed for approximately three hours for the crash investigation.

Investigators believe speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash. The investigation continues… 

###

 

CONTACT:  Office Of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

