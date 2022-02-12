Royalton Barracks/ DUI-Refusal
CASE#: 22B2000548
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Collins
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 2/12/22, 0250 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 14, Royalton
VIOLATION: DUI-Refusal
ACCUSED: Scott Mitchell
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/12/22 at approximately 0250 hours there was a report of a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole on Route 14 in the Town of Royalton. Upon further investigation, it was determined the operator, Scott Mitchell was intoxicated. Mitchel was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Mitchell was given a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court for the charges of DUI.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/22/22, 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Yes
