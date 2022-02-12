Royalton Barracks/ DUI-Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22B2000548

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Collins

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 2/12/22, 0250 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 14, Royalton

VIOLATION: DUI-Refusal

ACCUSED: Scott Mitchell

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/12/22 at approximately 0250 hours there was a report of a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole on Route 14 in the Town of Royalton. Upon further investigation, it was determined the operator, Scott Mitchell was intoxicated. Mitchel was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Mitchell was given a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court for the charges of DUI.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/22/22, 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Yes

