Submit Release
News Search

There were 674 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,684 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks/ DUI-Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2000548

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Collins

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 2/12/22, 0250 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 14, Royalton

VIOLATION: DUI-Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Scott Mitchell

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/12/22 at approximately 0250 hours there was a report of a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole on Route 14 in the Town of Royalton. Upon further investigation, it was determined the operator, Scott Mitchell was intoxicated. Mitchel was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Mitchell was given a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court for the charges of DUI.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/22/22, 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Stacia Geno Vermont State Police  B Troop - Royalton Barracks 2011 VT Route 107 Bethel, VT 05032 (802)234-9933 stacia.geno@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks/ DUI-Refusal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.