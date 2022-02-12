MBBS in Philippines in 100+ Year old University
BEST CHOICE FOR MBBS IN PHILIPPHINESCHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, February 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Visayas was founded by the late Don Vicente A. Gullas in 1919 in Cebu City its original site. Undaunted by adversities, Don Vicente opened classes in Argao, Cebu in 1946. A year later, the Institute moved back to its present site along Colon corner D. Jakoslem Streets, Cebu City.
The University Of Visayas had pioneered in education innovations to provide equal education opportunities especially to poor those who are deserving students. It was the first school to conduct night school classes for working students in Cebu City in the 1940s. The “Study Now, Pay Later Plan” had been a practice at the University Of Visayas long before it was adopted by the Department of Education, Culture and Sports (now Department of Education) in the 1980s.
In 1948, the University Of Visayas was awarded university status, the first to become a university in Cebu, and was renamed the University of the Visayas (UV).
Since then, the expansion in its basic education, undergraduate and graduate offerings and in its physical facilities has been phenomenal. Don Vicente Gullas also brought education closer to the people as the school opened a total of eight satellite campuses across Cebu Province making it the private University in Cebu with the most number of external campuses.
From an initial enrolment of 37 students when it was founded, the University has evolved into an institution with an estimated enrolment of more than 20,000 students distributed throughout its campuses. Over the years, the University has also produced board exam topnotches and distinguished alumni who have been successful in their chosen fields.
UV Gullas College of Medicine has become the most-preferred option for Indian students to study MBBS in Philippines. UV Gullas College of Medicine is world ranking medical college which has the top-3 ranking within Philippines! UV Gullas College of Medicine is recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and the World Health Organization (WHO). UV Gullas College of Medicine offers world class medical education at a low and affordable fee @ just 2.7 lakhs/year!
UV Gullas College of Medicine strives to be committed to the students we are privileged to serve, in our alumni association, our dedicated, talented faculty and staff. UV Gullas College of Medicine caters to MBBS students, not only within Philippines, but also from all across the world. MBBS aspirants from India, Thailand, Nigeria, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Iran, Nepal, Japan and United States also study on the campus. More than 5000 students from India have graduated from and are currently studying MBBS in our UV Gullas Campus.
ADMISSION PROCESS
1. ELIGIBILITY FOR ADMISSION AT UV GULLAS
• NEET Score Card (valid within the time frame stated by the government)
• 50% pass in Physics, Chemistry & Biology in 12th grade or Equivalent
• Birth Certificate in regional language when applying – but before applying for Visa it has to be converted to English
When the documentation for processing the UV Gullas Admissions starts, the originals of the above documents will have to be submitted.
2. COUNSELLING & ADMISSION
UV Gullas Admissions Program begins with Counseling. The candidate comes in with his/her parents and a counseling session is conducted where doubts regarding the college, the MBBS in Philippines program conducted in Philippines Medical Colleges, the life, the environment, the safety factors, food, the UV Gullas Hostel etc. are answered patiently by our admission counselors. This is also the session where the original of all the photocopies submitted till then for the eligibility round is submitted for verification.
3. BANK LOAN ASSISTANCE
We have a tradition of ensuring 90% of our students get loans and we are always willing to help our MBBS students with the necessary documents required by the banks to process the UV Gullas College of Medicine admissions.
MBBS abroad, especially MBBS in Philippines, is cheaper than MBBS in India or when compared to other countries when contemplating MBBS abroad. Bank loans have always been traditionally provided for the noble cause of studying MBBS. So MBBS students can avail loans in order to do MBBS in Philippines. For MBBS students, who apply to UV Gullas College of Medicine, there has been implicit support from the UV Gullas College of Medicine Admissions Office to get study loans.
4. VISA PROCESSING ASSISTANCE
The UV Gullas Admissions team ensures that they get through the Visa interview without any hassles with the staff always standing by to support and help them at any given point of time.
For the Visa to be processed, the primary step is to ensure that the documents are apostilled by the government. After careful verification and authentication of your documents by the UV Gullas Indian Admissions Office, the documents are handed over to the government for being apostilled. On receiving the documents from the government, the UV Gullas College of Medicine Admissions staffs contacts the embassy and gets a date as to when the Visa is to be conducted. The students are given short training for the Visa interview process.
5. AIR TICKETING & ACCOMMODATION
UV Gullas Authorized Indian Admissions office helps the students by arranging cheap air tickets to Philippines. We also ensure that the students leave as batches together so that they are not alone when they reach Philippines. Medical Insurance is also taken in the name of the child to ensure that he/she is protected financially should anything untoward befall them, while they undergo their MBBS in Philippines.
6. POST DEPARTURE PROCESS
On landing in Philippines, there are a series of steps to be undertaken till the students reach UV Gullas College of Medicine Campus and the UV Gullas College of Medicine Hostel. We conduct an Orientation course to get the students acquainted with the processes followed within the UV Gullas Campus. Our on-campus coordinators support the students to fill the documentation both in the UV Gullas College of Medicine Office and at the Visa processing center. This helps the students settle down smoothly, to start their MBBS abroad dream!
University of Visayas Gullas College of Medicine is committed to a more practical-based hands-on approach to Medical education which increases the chances of success for our students in both higher education & medical practice. UV Gullas aims to transform society through medicine by fostering next-gen clinicians and specialists who will be exemplary role models in their own right. While fostering high integrity, outputs at UV Gullas College of Medicine involve honesty, accountability, trustworthiness, and technical inquisitiveness.
University of Visayas – Baniland Campus
UV Gullas College of Medicine,
Banilad, Mandaue City,
Cebu, Philippines – 6014
Indian Coordinator.
100 Feet road, Chennai, INDIA
Ph: +91 94455 53877
