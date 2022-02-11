Prime Minister in Luhansk region: there is a resolve to protect Europe and rules-based world order

LITHUANIA, February 11 - ‘I am here to witness the unhealing wounds of war. The never-ending and life-threatening pilgrimage of people—back and forth cross the bridge trying to gather pieces of their lives and families torn apart. The evidence of the violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, continuing for already eight years. Something we could not imagine still possible in the 21st Europe’, said the Prime Minister of Lithuania during her visit in the Luhansk region together with the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Ingrida Šimonytė has noted that in her meetings with Ukrainian soldiers and their commanders she has seen the resolve and readiness to protect their country, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and also to protect Europe and the rules-based world order.

Lithuania is stepping up defence-related assistance to Ukraine. The number of military instructors is increasing in the country. Ukraine is getting extra supplies of weapons and equipment.

Stinger anti-aircraft missiles from Lithuania are to reach Ukraine shortly.

‘I hope and sincerely wish these missiles are never launched. But I’m proud that Lithuania can help, passing them into reliable hands of Ukrainian men and women defending their homeland and the peaceful sleep of its children’, said the Prime Minister.

Over eight years, this war has taken 14 thousand lives on the Ukrainian side alone. About 1.5 million people have been forced to leave their home and rebuild their lives from scratch.