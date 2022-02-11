Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts to Host “Water & Taxes” Town Halls in Kearney, Nebraska City, and Norfolk

NEBRASKA, February 11 - Media Contacts:  

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Advisory:

Gov. Ricketts to Host “Water & Taxes” Town Halls in Kearney, Nebraska City, and Norfolk

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced additional “Water & Taxes” town halls in Kearney, Nebraska City, and Norfolk on Friday, February 18th.  The Governor will hold his first “Water & Taxes” town halls in Gering and Ogallala on Tuesday, February 15th.  At the town halls, Gov. Ricketts will discuss his legislative priorities to protect and develop the state’s water resources and to deliver much-needed tax relief to Nebraskans.

 

Gov. Ricketts and others will give remarks about the importance of taking action to prevent a drastic reduction in the amount of South Platte River water flowing into Nebraska from Colorado.  The South Platte River is an essential source of water for agricultural irrigation in Nebraska, and it supplies Platte River communities with drinking water.  Additionally, the Governor will share his plans to protect property tax relief and cut income taxes on hardworking Nebraskans. 

 

More information about the Governor’s priority to protect Nebraska’s water can be found by clicking here.  An overview of the Governor’s legislative priorities is available by clicking here.  Details on the upcoming town halls are available below.

 

Water & Taxes Town Hall in Kearney

 

When: 9:30AM-10:30AM CT on Friday, February 18, 2022

Where: Yanney Park, Environmental Resource Center, 2020 W 11th Street, KEARNEY

 

Water & Taxes Town Hall in Norfolk

 

When: 1:30PM-2:30PM CT on Friday, February 18, 2022

Where: Elkhorn Valley Museum, 515 Queen City Boulevard, NORFOLK

 

Water & Taxes Town Hall in Nebraska City

 

When: 4:00PM-5:00PM CT on Friday, February 18, 2022

Where: Lewis & Clark Visitors Center, 100 Valmont Drive, NEBRASKA CITY

 

Water & Taxes Town Hall in Ogallala

 

When: 9:30AM-10:30AM MT on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Where: Lake McConaughy Visitors Center and Water Interpretive Center, 1475 Highway 61, OGALLALA

 

Water & Taxes Town Hall in Gering

 

When: 1:00PM-2:00PM MT on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Where: Legacy of the Plains Museum, 2930 Old Oregon Trail, GERING

