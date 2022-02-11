Submit Release
News Search

There were 723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,689 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 226 Printer's Number 1391

PENNSYLVANIA, February 11 - at Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital and chose Four

Diamonds as the sole beneficiary of THON's fundraising efforts;

and

WHEREAS, Four Diamonds offsets the cost of treatment that

insurance does not cover, including medical and emotional

support to ensure that all of a child's needs are met, and

supports the medical team that cares for the children; and

WHEREAS, Four Diamonds funds pediatric cancer research

through start-up grants and the Four Diamonds Pediatric Cancer

Research Center and cares directly for 500 children with cancer,

100 of which are children who have been newly diagnosed; and

WHEREAS, Since 1977, THON has raised more than $190 million

to help provide emotional and financial support to the children,

families, researchers and staff of the Four Diamonds Fund; and

WHEREAS, The total fundraising amount of THON 2021, which

took place using a virtual format, was $10,638,078.62; and

WHEREAS, THON has inspired similar events and organizations

across the United States, including at high schools and

institutions of higher education, and continues to encourage

students throughout the nation to volunteer and stay involved in

great charitable causes in their communities and with their

families; and

WHEREAS, Since its introduction, THON has supported more than

4,800 children and families with childhood cancer and to this

day continues to enable research and improve treatments, cures

and benefits to ensure the cure of children with cancer around

the world; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the week of February 14

through 20, 2022, as "THON Week" in Pennsylvania and honor the

work of The Pennsylvania State University IFC/Panhellenic Dance

20220SR0226PN1391 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Resolution 226 Printer's Number 1391

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.