Paysharp Launches Enterprise Grade UPI Solution To All Business
Paysharp is an Indian fintech company, Launches its UPI solution to all businesses from closed beta.CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paysharp launches its UPI solution to all businesses from closed beta.
What is UPI
Unified Payments Interface is the number one payment method in India. It is a non-card based real-time payment method introduced in India which dominates the Indian payment ecosystem both offline and online.
UPI Payment Stack by Paysharp
Paysharp offers enterprise grade complete UPI solutions for businesses to easily integrate with their system so businesses can collect frictionless UPI payments on their E-commerce store or website or App. Paysharp launched it’s UPI stack to limited business in October 2021 then it rolled to few more business. Now Paysharp’s UPI solution is open to all businesses.
Paysharp provides a complete UPI solution with branded VPA handle and customization with all the UPI payment options such as mobile intent (tap and pay), dynamic QR code and collection request. Businesses can easily integrate UPI payments. Paysharp only charges a small flat fee per transaction as platform fee, which is a cost-effective alternative to percentage based pricing. Paysharp’s UPI solution is technically very strong and designed to handle unpredictable scales.
Features:
Complete UPI stack
Flat pricing per transaction as platform fee
Scale without any limits
Very good success rate
1:1 Integration support
Outstanding operation support
About Paysharp
Paysharp is a two years old Indian fintech company working on B2B and non-card based payments with same day settlement option. Paysharp provides a fixed flat pricing model alternative to percentage based pricing model followed by other payment gateways.
Website www.paysharp.in
