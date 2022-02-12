Submit Release
News Search

There were 730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,697 in the last 365 days.

Vinatex’s net profit rises sharply last year

VIETNAM, February 12 -  

Vinatex's net revenue from sales and services in the last three months of 2021 reached over VNĐ4.98 trillion, a year-on-year increase of 39 per cent. — Photo vinatex.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex)’s post-tax profit in the last quarter of 2021 was nearly VNĐ500 billion (US$22.03 million), tripling the figure recorded in the same period of the previous year.

The group reported net revenue of over VNĐ16.09 trillion last year, up nearly 16 per cent year-on-year, and net profit of VNĐ857 billion, representing a 2.6-fold rise.

The marked results in the fourth quarter are attributable to the acceleration of production after disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and material stockpiling since mid-2021 in anticipation of soaring prices, a representative from the group explained.

The group’s net revenue from sales and services in the last three months of 2021 reached over VNĐ4.98 trillion, a year-on-year increase of 39 per cent.

Its turnover from financial activities also jumped by 44 per cent to VNĐ94.7 billion.

Last year, Vinatex completed 93 per cent of its pre-tax revenue target, and its pre-tax profit also doubled the set target, reaching VNĐ1.46 trillion. — VNS

You just read:

Vinatex’s net profit rises sharply last year

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.