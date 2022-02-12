Six new locally made cranes ordered for Đình Vũ Port

VIETNAM, February 12 -

Ship-to-shore cranes are loaded at Dung Quất Port in Quảng Ngãi Province. Local Doosan Vina will supply six STS cranes to Gemadept Group for operation at Đình Vũ Port. Photo courtesy of Doosan Vina

QUẢNG NGÃI — South Korean heavy industries manufacturer Doosan Việt Nam (Doosan Vina) will supply six Panamax Ship to Shore (STS) container cranes to the seaports of Gemadept Group for operation at Đình Vũ port in northern Hải Phòng City.

Doosan Vina said the six-crane manufacturing contract, which was signed on January 20, will be used to load and unload cargo containers from large vessels up to 50,000DWT at the Hải Phòng-based port.

Five out of six will be newly equipped for the second phase of South Đình Vũ port, and the other will be additionally installed to improve handling capacity at the port.

The South Korean company said it started production of the first three cranes last November, and they would be delivered this October.

In 2021, Doosan Vina agreed to design, manufacture, assemble and transfer the operation technique of eight STS cranes including two Super Post Panamax STS cranes to Gemalink for operation at Gemalink International port in southern Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu.

Doosan Vina has manufactured and supplied a total of 97 cranes for the busiest domestic and foreign ports including Đà Nẵng port, Saigon Newport, Nghi Sơn Refinery and Petrochemical Plant Port, Gemalink port, and the upcoming port cluster of in Đình Vũ Port.

The Quảng Ngãi-based manufacturing company has exported heavy industries products worth US$2.4 billion. — VNS