MindX Technology School wins top place at A-star AI Bootcamp

VIETNAM, February 12 -

MindX's wins the A-star bootcamp with an AI model that hopes to bring job-matching to a new level. — Photo courtesy of the firm

HÀ NỘI — MindX Technology School has surpassed 100 registered startups to top the first season of A-star Bootcamp in promoting local artificial intelligence (AI) development.

Introducing an AI application that helps bring its graduate students to the job market faster, the firm won first prize in the camp which was founded by Dr Lương Minh Thắng from Google Brain, Dr Vũ Minh Thức, Founder and CEO at OhmniLabs and Kambria, and Văn Đinh Hồng Vũ, Founder and CEO of Elsa Speak and a global network of Vietnamese entrepreneurs and AI experts.

Co-organised by the New Turing Institute and VietAI in June last year, the programme selects five to seven startups for an intensive training bootcamp each year, helping them integrate AI into their existing business models to reach 10 to 100 times transformation in their value, and have a long-term positive impact.

Others in the top five were Hoozing in real estate, Digipay in finance, Vuihoc in education, and Jingo in the knowledge-sharing platform.

Nguyễn Thanh Tùng, Co-Founder and CEO of MindX Technology School, said: “We feel very fortunate to have outstanding Vietnamese people from Silicon Valley accompanying us throughout the bootcamp. I believe that we all share a faith in the power of digital technologies and the desire to make meaningful changes to the lives and future generations of Việt Nam.”

MindX's winning solution on the A-star bootcamp's Demo Day was an AI model that hopes to bring job-matching to a new level.

Stemming from the need to find jobs for thousands of graduate students each year, the education startup decided to leverage AI to automate the process of screening, evaluating and recommending candidate profiles for employers.

Tùng said: “Imagine we have to match dozens of pieces of data: the name, the skills, the tech stacks, the years of experience and so on from both individuals and businesses. Multiply them by thousands. That's a huge amount of manual work, taking lots of time and money to process."

With an initial database of more than 1,000 resumes and 41 job descriptions, MindX's AI model standardised various data formats with an accuracy rate of nearly 90 per cent, while significantly improving the speed of matching jobs and candidate profiles. These features mean that graduate students could find better jobs and enter the job market faster.

The solution also enables MindX to provide businesses with highly-skilled and suitable tech talents. The AI model would collect and analyse data from graduate students such as their background, academic performance, and teacher assessment, thus making better-informed and hollistic suggestions for employers.

In essence, the company looks to address a tech talent shortage that is estimated to hit 1 million programmers in Việt Nam and 47 million in Asia by 2030.

MindX currently has a global partner network of more than 200 tech companies across Việt Nam, Singapore, Japan and so on.

Last year the firm secured US$3 million in a Series A funding round led by the VC fund Wavemaker Partners. Thien Viet Securities Company (TVS) and Beacon Fund also participated in the round. — VNS