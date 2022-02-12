Viettel’s brand reached nearly US$9 billion

VIETNAM, February 12 -

Viettel continues to retain its position as the leading telecommunications brand in Southeast Asia. — Photo courtesy of Viettel

HÀ NỘI — The brand value of Military Industry-Telecoms Group (Viettel) reached US$8.758 billion, moving up a total of 99 places to reach 227th position in the 2022 list of the world’s 500 most valuable brands.

This information was recently released by Brand Finance, the world’s leading independent branded business valuation and strategy consultancy. Overall, Apple topped the list to become the most valuable brand valued at $355 billion, followed by Amazon and Google.

This year, a total of 22 out of 36 major telecom brands globally witnessed an improvement in their rankings, with Verizon, Deutsche Telekom, and AT&T being the world’s leading telecoms brands. In addition, Viettel was ranked at 18th to becomes the best growing brand.

Viettel also continues to retain its position as the leading telecommunications brand in Southeast Asia, thereby ranking among the top three most valuable brands in the region.

Lê Đăng Dũng, former acting chairman and general director of Viettel, is ranked 130th among the world's top 250 CEOs in terms of brands, according to the Brand Finance. Dũng is also the only CEO of Southeast Asia making his presence in the ranking.

This marks the first year that Brand Finance has expanded the concept of the Brand Guardianship Index. The ranking recognises those who are building business value in a sustainable manner, by balancing the needs of all stakeholders, such as the employees, investors, and that of wider society. — VNS