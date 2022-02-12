A Children’s Book Alleviates Valentine’s Day Depression
The Dog Who Wanted a Valentine is a new children's book, which is part of the Read to Kids US Inc movement to encourage parents to read to children.
Stories are most effective if a child and his/her parent, grandparent or teacher read them together, sharing, not just time and space, but also learning from and comforting each other.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the media in February is full of commercials about women receiving roses, candy and diamonds, and couples strolling on beaches, Valentine’s Day can be a depressing day for many people. Those who have just gone through a divorce and those who have lost loved ones during the pandemic the past year may find all this happy talk agonizing. Children, who are regular targets of bullying, can suffer again in not being invited to Valentine’s Day parties or not receiving any cards from classmates. A new children’s book, just published on Amazon.com—The Dog Who Wanted a Valentine—explores how Arry, a miniature red poodle, is reminded that he can receive and give love in other ways, on other days.
The book was written by Denise Meridith, current CEO of World's Best Connectors, a virtual community of and for C-suite executives. It is the fifth book in a series, called the Adventures of Arry, that uses stories about the pup to help children overcome fears and deal with other negative emotions.
"Stories are most effective if a child and his/her parent, grandparent or teacher read them together," says Meridith, "Sharing, not just time and space, but also learning from and comforting each other."
The COVID-19 pandemic put stress on families in so many ways. Parents working as first responders, or more than one job to make ends meet, had little time with their young children and, even when they did, they were tired or stressed. Grandparents, even those who had been fortunate to still live near their grandchildren, were separated from them due to health concerns. Children were stressed, as well, by being kept inside all day or by sometimes not even seeing, much less playing with other kids.
Arry and his books are part of an initiative promoted by the new 501(c)3 charity called Read to Kids US Inc. This non-profit, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, encourages parents and grandparents to read to 3-6-year-old children 15 minutes a day. Read to Kids US Inc educates people about the many benefits of reading to children, from reducing stress to increasing literacy to strengthening bonds among family members. In addition to education, the non-profit uses revenue from sponsors, donors, and book sales to benefit other children’s and dog charities.
Parents, grandparents, and dog lovers are encouraged to visit the website readtokids.us, which promotes appropriate children’s books and their authors, as well as gives advice on parenting and to follow Arry on social media. People will also be able to meet Meridith and other Read to Kids US Inc authors at future events (e.g., booths 342 & 223 at the Tucson Festival of Books on March 12-13, 2022). Many baby boomers have fond memories of being comforted by a parent, while both were reading a scary Grimms’ fairy tale. Maybe now is the time to bring back bedtime stories to reconnect families.
