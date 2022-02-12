Dr. Errol Rummel helps people suffering from vision impairment to improve their vision using advanced optical technology

He is known for providing custom low vision care to patients suffering from conditions like hemianopsia, macular degeneration, glaucoma, and many others

NJ, USA, February 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Errol Rummel, optometric physician (Low Vision of New Jersey), is helping many patients who have vision reduction due to various eye conditions like macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, retinitis pigmentosa, hemianopsia, and Stargardt disease to improve their vision with the use of advanced optical technology.Dr. Rummel offers detailed attention to each patient and helps them improve their vision to perform daily routine tasks such as seeing road signs, watching television, reading, and watching their grandchildren playing across the room.“My main goal is to approach the complex visual issue with a unique level of expertise and care. For instance, for people with reading problems who are not helped by regular glasses, I design microscopic optics into advanced optic technology, somewhat similar to eyeglasses. And, for distance vision-impaired people, I prescribe miniature telescopes built into an eyeglass-like device,” said Dr. Rummel, a Fellow of the International Academy of Low Vision Specialists.He has also designed an advanced and innovative optical technology called Side Vision Awareness Glasses that enables people suffering from side vision loss caused by conditions like stroke or retinitis pigmentosa to expand their side vision. This technology has become extremely popular and is being used by doctors across the United States – all doctors using this advanced technology have been trained by Dr. Rummel.“Hemianopsia (side vision loss) can pose a huge hindrance in people’s daily lives and can leave them disoriented, insecure, and struggling to make it through the day. After working with patients for years, I realized that an effective optical field expansion device was needed. Moreover, a system was necessary for doctors to learn how to accurately examine, prescribe, and instruct a patient to use the device.”Although Low Vision of New Jersey is located in Toms River, NJ, Dr. Rummel has had patients seeing him from across the country. Dr. Rummel’s ground-breaking innovation has helped many patients improve their eyesight and fully engage in daily activities. ‘Dr. Rummel has given me the opportunity with the telescopic glasses prescribed to view life and all the beauty around which I have not had in a while. I was very fortunate to find a doctor as compassionate, professional, and helpful as Dr. Rummel,” said one of Dr. Rummel’s patients.Dr. Rummel’s goal is to provide a customized solution to his patients. Each appointment is tailored to fit the patient’s needs and address their concerns. His specialized service provides unique low vision care to patients suffering from vision impairments caused by eye diseases or stroke. In addition, he also offers a courtesy phone consultation to people suffering from eye conditions such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, Stargardt disease, retinitis pigmentosa, ocular albinism, glaucoma, optic nerve disease, and stroke to determine if his advanced optical systems may be the solution.To schedule a free phone consultation with Dr. Rummel, click here. About Dr. Errol RummelDr. Rummel is an optometric physician who prescribes advanced optical devices to people with retina diseases and has designed an innovative optical solution for those with side vision loss, Side Vision Awareness Glasses, which allows people with neurological side vision loss (hemianopsia) due to stroke or those with constricted fields (tunnel vision) caused by eye diseases like retinitis pigmentosa to be safer and more independent in their lives.His Professional Affiliations Include:Fellow, International Academy of Low Vision Specialists (FIALVS)Fellow, American Academy of Optometry (FAAO)Fellow, NJ Academy of Optometry (FNJAO)Fellow Emeritus, Neuro-Optometric Rehabilitation Association (FNORA)Fellow Emeritus, College of Optometrists in Vision Development (FCOVD)Address: 815 Route 37 Clarion Conference Center Suite 135, Toms River, NJ 08755Website: https://www.lowvisionnj.com/about/