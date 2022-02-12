Arrest Made in Burglary and Theft Offenses in the Fifth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary and Theft offenses that occurred in the Fifth District.

In each of the below Burglary Two offenses, the suspect forced entry into businesses at the listed locations. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. The offenses are listed below:

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at approximately, 4:30 pm, in the 300 block of Franklin Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-018-878

On Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am, in the 600 block of Monroe Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-018-871

In each of the below Theft Two offenses, the suspect entered residential buildings at the listed locations. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. The offenses are listed below:

Between the dates of Friday, November 5, 2021, and Wednesday, November 10, 2021, in the 2300 block of Lincoln Road, Northeast. CCN: 21-164-826

On Saturday, February 5, 2022, at approximately 11:00 am, in the 700 block of Monroe Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-016-783

In each of the below Destruction of Property offenses, the suspect destroyed property then fled the scene. The offenses are listed below:

On Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at approximately 9:18 am, in the 2300 block of Lincoln Road, Northeast. CCN: 22-011-717

On Saturday, January 29, 2022, at approximately 8:00 am, in the 300 block of Franklin Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-013-285

On Saturday, February 5, 2022, at approximately 8:30 am, in the 300 block of Franklin Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-016-719

On Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 59 year-old Ronald McFadden, of Capitol Heights, MD, was arrested by Fifth District Officers and charged with the above offenses.