Rutland Barracks / DUI (Drugs)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4000618

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle

STATION: VSP – Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 02/09/2022 @ 23:17 hours

STREET: Route 103 / Lincoln Hill Road

TOWN: Shrewsbury

WEATHER: Clear

Violation- DUI (Drugs)

Suspect: Heather Deem

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mt. Holly, VT.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 2/9/2022 at approximately 2300 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle stopped in the travel lane on Lincoln Hill Road near Route 103 in Shrewsbury, VT. Troopers responded and found the operator, Heather Deem, slumped over the steering wheel. After speaking with Deem, signs of impairment were detected and she was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI (Drugs). Deem was transported to the Rutland Barracks where she was processed and released on criminal citation to answer to the charge on 3/28/2022 at 1000 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/28/22 @ 1000 hours.