Submit Release
News Search

There were 817 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,722 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / DUI (Drugs)

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4000618

                                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle

STATION: VSP – Rutland  Barracks                       

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 02/09/2022 @ 23:17 hours

STREET: Route 103 / Lincoln Hill Road

TOWN: Shrewsbury

WEATHER: Clear

 

Violation- DUI (Drugs)

Suspect:  Heather Deem

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mt. Holly, VT.  

 

                                                                                 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 2/9/2022 at approximately 2300 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle stopped in the travel lane on Lincoln Hill Road near Route 103 in Shrewsbury, VT. Troopers responded and found the operator, Heather Deem, slumped over the steering wheel. After speaking with Deem, signs of impairment were detected and she was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI (Drugs). Deem was transported to the Rutland Barracks where she was processed and released on criminal citation to answer to the charge on 3/28/2022 at 1000 hours.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/28/22 @ 1000 hours.  

 

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / DUI (Drugs)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.