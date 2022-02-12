Rutland Barracks / DUI (Drugs)
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4000618
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Pat Tingle
STATION: VSP – Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 02/09/2022 @ 23:17 hours
STREET: Route 103 / Lincoln Hill Road
TOWN: Shrewsbury
WEATHER: Clear
Violation- DUI (Drugs)
Suspect: Heather Deem
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mt. Holly, VT.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 2/9/2022 at approximately 2300 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle stopped in the travel lane on Lincoln Hill Road near Route 103 in Shrewsbury, VT. Troopers responded and found the operator, Heather Deem, slumped over the steering wheel. After speaking with Deem, signs of impairment were detected and she was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI (Drugs). Deem was transported to the Rutland Barracks where she was processed and released on criminal citation to answer to the charge on 3/28/2022 at 1000 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/28/22 @ 1000 hours.