New Haven Barracks // Hate Motivated Crimes / Disclosure of Sexually Explicit Images (X4) / Stalking / Disturbing the Peace by Phone / Petit Larceny / Unlawful Mischief / Felon in Possession of Firearm

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 22B5000170

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff                             

 

STATION: New Haven                     

 

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 12/03/2021 – 01/24/2022

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Town of Bristol, Town of Starksboro

 

VIOLATIONS:

 

-Disclosure of Sexually Explicit Images Without Consent (X4)

 

-Hate Motivated Crimes

 

-Disturbing the Peace by Use of Telephone or Other Electronic Communications

 

-Stalking

 

-Petit Larceny

 

-Unlawful Mischief

 

-Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms

 

 

ACCUSED: Kyle L. Wilson

 

AGE: 27

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Biddeford, ME

 

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence)

 

AGE: 31

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 01/23/2022 at approximately 2021 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report that Kyle L. Wilson (27) of Biddeford, Maine, was posting sexually explicit images of the Victim on various social media platforms.

 

Upon investigation, Troopers discovered after the Victim ended their relationship with Wilson, Wilson keyed the Victim's vehicle and caused damage having no right to do so. Wilson subsequently stole the Victim's cell phone and fled the State of Vermont.

 

Using the Victim's cell phone, Wilson posted several sexually explicit images of the Victim on various social media platforms with lewd captions. Wilson continued to make several social media posts about the Victim, causing severe emotional distress. These posts, along with several text messages, disturbed the peace and harassed the Victim. Many of the social media posts also targeted the Victim's sexual identity.

 

While in possession of the Victim's stolen cell phone, Wilson spent over $300 of the Victim's money through the platform called Venmo. Further investigation revealed Wilson is a felon in possession of a firearm.

 

Wilson was subsequently located in Biddeford, Maine. Officers with the Biddeford Police Department issued a citation to Wilson on behalf of the Vermont State Police for Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/02/2022, 1230 Hours           

 

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

