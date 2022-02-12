Senate confirms Mike Hamman as State Engineer

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday issued the following statement after the state Senate voted unanimously, with Senators rising to voice strong bipartisan support, to confirm Mike Hamman as New Mexico State Engineer:

“Mike Hamman is a consummate expert in his field and a homegrown New Mexico professional widely respected across the state. In light of a warming climate, protecting our most precious resource and planning for New Mexico’s future is more important than ever. I am grateful to Mike for his continued commitment to New Mexico’s water future and look forward to his leadership at the Office of the State Engineer.”

State Engineer Hamman issued the following statement:

“I am grateful to Governor Lujan Grisham for this opportunity to build upon the state’s work to secure a resilient water future for New Mexicans. In the face of current and future water resource challenges statewide, it is critical that we take immediate action to mitigate the impacts of increasing temperatures in our arid climate and employ every available federal resource coming to New Mexico to improve and adapt our water infrastructure. I look forward to continuing my work with the dedicated staff of the Office of the State Engineer and partnering with state, federal, and tribal agencies, as well as water user groups and local communities, to bolster water resiliency and preservation across the state.”