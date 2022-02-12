New Mexico to receive $38 million to deploy electric vehicle charging infrastructure

SANTA FE – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and members of the Congressional delegation announced on Friday that New Mexico will receive $38 million over five years from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to strategically deploy electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and establish an interconnected network to expand access and reliability. The DOT Federal Highway Administration has allocated $615 million nationwide to the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program to build out the Alternative Fuel Corridors national network.

Transportation produces the second-largest portion of greenhouse gas emissions in New Mexico and expanding EV charging stations will ensure reliability needed to expand EV use statewide. This federal funding will be deployed to build out designated Alternative Fuel Corridors, as well as electric vehicle charging infrastructure on public roads, publicly accessible parking facilities, or other publicly accessible locations. New Mexico expects to receive nearly $6 million in the first year of funding.

“Electric vehicles are a key part of reducing emissions in the transportation sector – the funding allocated today will help ensure New Mexicans can charge up in convenient locations,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Reliable infrastructure is important for expanding EV use, and we will ensure efficient and equitable deployment across New Mexico.”

“As a mechanical engineering student in college, I was part of a team that designed and raced a carbon fiber solar car called the Sun Tiger from Dallas all the way up to Minneapolis. It’s exciting to see how EV technology has taken off since then—and created new careers,” said U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich, who joined U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm yesterday as they announced the funding for a new nationwide network of electric vehicle charging stations included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. “This historic federal investment to build out the first-ever nationwide charging network will accelerate the adoption of EVs to address the climate crisis, and help drivers save money.”

“To reach our climate goals in transportation, we must get more electric vehicles on the road,” said U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury. “I’m proud that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is making historic investments in a nationwide electric vehicle charging network to link our rural communities, address the climate crisis, save our drivers money, and secure a more sustainable future for generations to come.”

“The Infrastructure Law provides resources to address the climate crisis, expand sustainable transportation opportunities, and create good-paying jobs for Nuevo Mexicanos,” said U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández. “Today’s historic investment will help put more electric vehicles on the road, save Nuevo Mexicanos money at the pump, improve air quality for our children and neighbors, and reduce tailpipe pollution that contributes to climate change.”

“One of the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s top priorities is investing in greener, alternative methods of transportation and electric charging stations are instrumental in that initiative,” said New Mexico Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Sandoval. “The ability to fund these charging stations provides security for EV drivers, so they can easily travel across New Mexico with the comfort of knowing they can re-charge and arrive at their destination safely.”

“The money allocated today positions New Mexico to continue expanding EV rollout statewide,” said New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department Secretary Sarah Cottrell Propst. “We look forward to working with our partners at NM DOT and the federal government to identify locations for EV charging stations.”

Over the past two years, New Mexico has designated multiple Alternative Fuel Corridors along I-25, I-10, US-70, and US-285, making us well-prepared to take advantage of this funding. These corridor designations identify near- and long-term needs and locations of EV charging at strategic locations along major national highways.

New Mexico is already developing an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan with expected release in April 2022. The plan must be submitted by August 1, 2022, and funds will be made available no later than September 30, 2022.