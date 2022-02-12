Governor applauds unanimous House passage of priority legislation strengthening penalties for second degree murder

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday issued the following statement following the state House voting unanimously to approve House Bill 79, increasing penalties and removing the statute of limitations for second degree murder:

“Making dozens of unsolved homicides eligible for prosecution and resolution when they are solved will have an incredible effect on New Mexico families across the state. This important legislation will ensure that the road to justice for families of victims is preserved.”

Bipartisan legislation sponsored by Representatives Daymon Ely, Moe Maestas, Bill Rehm, Katy Duhigg, and Marian Matthews, HB 79 abolishes the statute of limitations for second degree murder and increases the penalty for the charge to 18 years.