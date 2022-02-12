Route 22 Concrete Repair Work Begins Monday in North Fayette Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing concrete repair work on Route 22 in North Fayette Township, Allegheny County will begin on Monday, February 14.

A single-lane restriction will occur on westbound Route 22 between Montour Church Road and Route 30 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day through Wednesday, February 16. Crews will conduct concrete slab repair work.

Motorists should use caution when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004

