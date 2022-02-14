U.S. CAD Announces Exclusive Sponsorship for the Design-Build Institute of America’s 2022 Design-Build Delivers Podcast
EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. CAD, a leading AEC technology and consulting firm, and Autodesk® Platinum Partner Specialized in Cloud Construction and Architecture, Engineering, and Construction, today announced it is the exclusive sponsor for the Design-Build Institute of America’s (DBIA) 2022 Design-Build Delivers podcast season, which will consist of twelve-monthly episodes.
News Facts:
• U.S. CAD was eager to partner with the DBIA for its 2022 Design-Build Delivers monthly podcast series as the exclusive sponsor because the organizations are both committed to the same goal - advancing the latest delivery methods, technologies, and workflows for the AEC industry to increase collaboration early, drive efficiencies, achieve faster speed to market, reduce costs, and minimize risk for owners and project stakeholders.
• This season’s podcast episodes offer an unrivaled opportunity for AEC professionals interested in design-build project delivery, which according to DBIA, is the fastest growing and most popular method used to deliver construction projects in America, to hear from leading minds on real-world project solutions, best practices, the latest design-build news, and industry innovations to enhance knowledge and skills, navigate change, and reach their fullest potential.
• According to research conducted by DBIA in partnership with FMI on design-build utilization, design-build projects will account for over half of all construction spending by 2025. As a result, the podcast is a valuable resource for AEC stakeholders considering adopting this preferred method.
• In addition, U.S. CAD is a DBIA Industry Partner Member, supporting the acceleration of design and construction best practices, and creating partnerships with members looking to use best-in-class Autodesk design-build technology and innovative methodologies for better project outcomes.
• Design-Build Delivers podcast listeners, and DBIA members are invited to a complimentary 30-minute consultation by U.S. CAD to help discover new technology and innovative workflows that result in project success and boost revenue.
Supporting Quotes:
• Nicholas Krey, National Director, Construction Business Unit, U.S. CAD
“DBIA’s purpose to achieve collaboration-driven success for its members and industry, aligns with U.S. CAD's core values. In addition, by supporting the Design-Build Delivers podcast, DBIA's strategic plan to Expand – Educate – Elevate through 2024, which U.S. CAD strongly supports, is advanced even further. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with DBIA and its members as we work together to unleash the future of the AEC technology industry."
• Nathan Lamont, National Director, Architecture and Engineering Business Unit, U.S. CAD
“As the AEC industry tackles the ever-increasing infrastructure and construction challenges head-on, DBIA’s role in driving the betterment of the design-build methodology is vital. U.S. CAD is pleased to partner with and support DBIA and its membership as they look towards technology innovation and the implementation of cutting-edge solutions as a means to achieve the best project.”
• Matthew Vega, P.E., National Director, Infrastructure and Government Business Unit, U.S. CAD
“Owners in both the private and public sectors are experiencing the value of design-build project delivery. This is mainly due to the commitment DBIA has made to educating and training the AEC and owner communities. With the continuing advancements in technology and efficient workflows for design and construction, U.S. CAD is pleased to partner with DBIA and align our efforts to inspire innovative and collaborative design-build project delivery.”
• Lisa Washington, CAE, Executive Director/CEO, Design-Built Institute of America
“This exciting new “Design-Build Delivers” podcast partnership perfectly represents the important mission of collaboration and innovation that DBIA and U.S. CAD passionately share. In 2022, we’ll bring our podcast listeners an impressive and diverse group of industry leaders and innovators to help AEC professionals unlock the power of collaboration today and into the future.”
Supporting Resources:
• Gain insight into design-build utilization through the DBIA’s Design-Build Utilization Update.
• Hear the Design-Build Delivers podcast on-demand.
• Subscribe to U. S. CAD’s Construction Cosmos newsletter or Infrastructure Universe newsletter, resources for growth-seeking AEC professionals.
About U.S. CAD
U.S. CAD is a leading provider of architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) technology and consulting services. Founded in 1999, U.S. CAD is an Autodesk and Bluebeam Platinum Partner delivering software, training, support, BIM services, and reality capture solutions for organizations of all sizes for better project outcomes from conception through construction. Our mission is to help clients win more, produce more, and achieve more. Visit www.uscad.com.
###
Marie Racewicz
News Facts:
• U.S. CAD was eager to partner with the DBIA for its 2022 Design-Build Delivers monthly podcast series as the exclusive sponsor because the organizations are both committed to the same goal - advancing the latest delivery methods, technologies, and workflows for the AEC industry to increase collaboration early, drive efficiencies, achieve faster speed to market, reduce costs, and minimize risk for owners and project stakeholders.
• This season’s podcast episodes offer an unrivaled opportunity for AEC professionals interested in design-build project delivery, which according to DBIA, is the fastest growing and most popular method used to deliver construction projects in America, to hear from leading minds on real-world project solutions, best practices, the latest design-build news, and industry innovations to enhance knowledge and skills, navigate change, and reach their fullest potential.
• According to research conducted by DBIA in partnership with FMI on design-build utilization, design-build projects will account for over half of all construction spending by 2025. As a result, the podcast is a valuable resource for AEC stakeholders considering adopting this preferred method.
• In addition, U.S. CAD is a DBIA Industry Partner Member, supporting the acceleration of design and construction best practices, and creating partnerships with members looking to use best-in-class Autodesk design-build technology and innovative methodologies for better project outcomes.
• Design-Build Delivers podcast listeners, and DBIA members are invited to a complimentary 30-minute consultation by U.S. CAD to help discover new technology and innovative workflows that result in project success and boost revenue.
Supporting Quotes:
• Nicholas Krey, National Director, Construction Business Unit, U.S. CAD
“DBIA’s purpose to achieve collaboration-driven success for its members and industry, aligns with U.S. CAD's core values. In addition, by supporting the Design-Build Delivers podcast, DBIA's strategic plan to Expand – Educate – Elevate through 2024, which U.S. CAD strongly supports, is advanced even further. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with DBIA and its members as we work together to unleash the future of the AEC technology industry."
• Nathan Lamont, National Director, Architecture and Engineering Business Unit, U.S. CAD
“As the AEC industry tackles the ever-increasing infrastructure and construction challenges head-on, DBIA’s role in driving the betterment of the design-build methodology is vital. U.S. CAD is pleased to partner with and support DBIA and its membership as they look towards technology innovation and the implementation of cutting-edge solutions as a means to achieve the best project.”
• Matthew Vega, P.E., National Director, Infrastructure and Government Business Unit, U.S. CAD
“Owners in both the private and public sectors are experiencing the value of design-build project delivery. This is mainly due to the commitment DBIA has made to educating and training the AEC and owner communities. With the continuing advancements in technology and efficient workflows for design and construction, U.S. CAD is pleased to partner with DBIA and align our efforts to inspire innovative and collaborative design-build project delivery.”
• Lisa Washington, CAE, Executive Director/CEO, Design-Built Institute of America
“This exciting new “Design-Build Delivers” podcast partnership perfectly represents the important mission of collaboration and innovation that DBIA and U.S. CAD passionately share. In 2022, we’ll bring our podcast listeners an impressive and diverse group of industry leaders and innovators to help AEC professionals unlock the power of collaboration today and into the future.”
Supporting Resources:
• Gain insight into design-build utilization through the DBIA’s Design-Build Utilization Update.
• Hear the Design-Build Delivers podcast on-demand.
• Subscribe to U. S. CAD’s Construction Cosmos newsletter or Infrastructure Universe newsletter, resources for growth-seeking AEC professionals.
About U.S. CAD
U.S. CAD is a leading provider of architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) technology and consulting services. Founded in 1999, U.S. CAD is an Autodesk and Bluebeam Platinum Partner delivering software, training, support, BIM services, and reality capture solutions for organizations of all sizes for better project outcomes from conception through construction. Our mission is to help clients win more, produce more, and achieve more. Visit www.uscad.com.
###
Marie Racewicz
U.S. CAD
+1 877-648-7223
marie.racewicz@uscad.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn