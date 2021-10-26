Montana Department of Transportation Transitions to Autodesk Partnering with U.S. CAD for Deployment and Implementation
Adopting Autodesk’s Best-in-class Solutions Paired with U.S. CAD’s Expert Guidance for Professional Services is Key Part of State’s Digital Delivery InitiativeIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. CAD, a leading AEC technology and consulting firm, and Autodesk Platinum Partner, today announced it will provide deployment and implementation services as part of the Montana Department of Transportation’s (MDT) move to Autodesk AEC Collection® for its employees focused on highway and bridge design. The decision is part of MDT’s forward-thinking Digital Delivery Initiative and ongoing mission to provide excellence in transportation to the traveling public.
News Facts
• MDT is responsible for numerous programs related to the construction, maintenance, and monitoring of Montana's nearly 25,000 lane miles of highways, roads, and bridges.
• As a result, designing, repairing, and modernizing its transportation infrastructure requires best-in-class software solutions developed by Autodesk and expert implementation, project management, and deployment guidance by U.S. CAD, a trusted partner to the infrastructure industry and government agencies since 1999.
• The contracts were awarded by RFP selection process to U.S. CAD’s government technology partner, DLT Solutions, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data. U.S. CAD serves as a subcontractor to DLT on the initiative, helping MDT achieve its goals and objectives by delivering implementation and training plans for the use of Autodesk AEC Collection, a BIM and CAD software suite, that includes market-leading infrastructure design software solutions; AutoCAD®, Civil 3D®, InfraWorks®, Navisworks®, and Revit®.
• U.S. CAD has gained the trust of transportation agencies across the country that have transitioned to the Autodesk platform by delivering software solutions and professional services that achieve measurable results for agencies.
• MDT plans to use Autodesk infrastructure solutions for state-wide, transportation-related 3D design and modeling, including conceptual design, visualization, drainage and bridge design and analysis, survey data management processing, geotechnical, and right-of-way mapping. With Autodesk’s infrastructure solutions, project teams and stakeholders will achieve streamlined collaboration leading to more efficient project outcomes.
• By making the move to Autodesk solutions with U.S. CAD’s support, MDT can best align with its Digital Delivery Initiative to improve project delivery across the planning, designing, constructing, and overall ecosystem management to improve roadway design quality and safety, reduce project costs and risks, and increase efficiency and productivity.
Supporting Quotes
• Matthew Vega, P.E., National Director, Infrastructure and Government Practice, U.S. CAD
"Today's state transportation departments have realized they must evolve and modernize their software and project delivery practices to become more efficient. MDT's vision and foresight of what Digital Delivery means for them are inspiring and paving the way to a better tomorrow for the citizens of Montana. Safe and sound infrastructure is paramount for Montana's traveling public, and they deserve an infrastructure that is efficiently and cost-effectively designed, constructed, and maintained. I'm thrilled that MDT has partnered with U.S. CAD and Autodesk to empower its engineering and infrastructure management teams with innovative software and practices to efficiently and effectively achieve more for their citizens."
• Jeff Rachel, President, U.S. CAD
“States are facing immense pressure to address inadequate infrastructure. As a trusted partner to government agencies, we’re deeply committed to helping them achieve the infrastructure improvements they require by adopting exceptional Autodesk infrastructure solutions and providing expert guidance that drives a high return on their technology investment and a positive business outcome.”
About U.S. CAD
U.S. CAD is a leading provider of architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) technology and consulting services. Founded in 1999, U.S. CAD is an Autodesk and Bluebeam Platinum Partner delivering BIM and AEC software, training, support, production and scanning services, and virtual and augmented reality solutions designed for organizations of all sizes for better project outcomes from conception through construction. Our mission is to help clients win more, produce more, and achieve more. Visit www.uscad.com.
Autodesk, the Autodesk logo, AEC Collection, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, InfraWorks, Navisworks, and Revit are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document. © 2021 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.
