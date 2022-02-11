Submit Release
Governor Cooper Proclaims February as Black History Month

NORTH CAROLINA, February 11 - Raleigh

Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed February as Black History Month to honor the contributions of Black North Carolinians and celebrate our state’s rich African American culture and history.

“Our diversity is our strength and North Carolina is a more inclusive and vibrant place thanks to the leadership of Black artists, educators, civil rights leaders and health care professionals,” said Governor Cooper. “As we celebrate these successes we acknowledge there is more work to be done by all of us to tackle the systemic disparities faced by communities of color.”

To address the barriers that communities of color face, Governor Cooper established two task forces in June 2020. The Andrea Harris Social, Economic, Environmental, and Health Equity Task Force addresses the social, environmental, economic and health disparities in communities of color disproportionally impacted by COVID-19. The North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice works on developing solutions to ensure racial equity in the state’s criminal justice system.

On January 7, Governor Cooper signed Executive Order 246, which directs next steps in the state’s plan to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and creates economic opportunities for people across the state, especially in underserved communities. The Executive Order emphasizes the importance of environmental justice and equity as North Carolina transitions to a clean economy.

Read the proclamation.

 

