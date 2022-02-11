Submit Release
Maine DOE Update – February 11, 2022

 

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin issued the following statement following Governor Mills’ State of the State address in which she directed the Maine Department of Education to expand summer outdoor opportunities for Maine children| More

The Maine Departments of Education and Health and Human Services and the Maine School Superintendent Association released the following statements on today’s meeting about COVID-19 school health protocols. | More

The Maine Department of Education and Educate Maine have partnered to launch a Guest School Staff Member campaign with a challenge to businesses, leaders, and citizens to help fill the needs in our schools. Guest School Staff Members can serve a variety of roles in schools, filling in for or supporting bus drivers, playground monitors, food service workers, teachers, and support staff. | More

The following information comes from the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. Schools are critical spaces to recognize and respond to browntail moth (BTM) infestations, to avoid impacts to students and staff. While long-lasting tree defoliation and branch dieback are concerns, impacts to the health of students and staff are the most pressing concerns around schools. | More

Through a new partnership with service providers statewide, funded by the American Rescue Plan Homeless Children and Youth state reservation, the Maine Department of Education has contracted with several organizations to provide county-specific support to schools for implementing the requirements of the McKinney-Vento Act. | More

Student voice is critically important to the Maine State Board of Education, and they are seeking applications for the newest student member to join the Board. Applications are being accepted February 1, 2022 – March 1, 2022. | More

The application process is now open for mini-grant funds from the UMaine Extension Professional Development in Agriculture Literacy (PDAL) program to support Maine High School Career & Technical Education (CTE) Culinary Arts Instructors. | More

Makin served lunch to students, visited an art class, met with educators and administrators, and spent time with teachers and students in the Katahdin Program, which provides alternative education programming for students. | More

This week, President Joe Biden named 104 teachers as recipients of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) for the 2020 awards cycle. Among the awardees are two outstanding Maine K-6 science teachers: Michele (Mickie) Flores who teaches at Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School in Deer Isle and Cindy Soule who teaches at Gerald E. Talbot Community School in Portland. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here

 

