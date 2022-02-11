Submit Release
News Search

There were 867 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,697 in the last 365 days.

ADOT to conduct safety study on SR 377 near Holbrook

SR 377 study mapHOLBROOK – The Arizona Department of Transportation wants your input on ways to improve safety along State Route 377 between Heber-Overgaard and Holbrook as part of a study it’s conducting.

The study will evaluate roadway and traffic conditions, identify potential safety issues and evaluate possible ways to improve safety and travel on the state roadway. 

Area residents and those who own summer homes or visit the area frequently are encouraged to provide their input by completing an online survey at azdot.gov/SR377study or use the printed survey that is being mailed to residents and businesses in Heber-Overgaard and Holbrook. All surveys need to be received by Friday, March 4.

The safety study will analyze past motor-vehicle crashes and current traffic conditions (speed and volume), planned construction and projected future operational characteristics. The study will also evaluate public input received from the survey and identify specific segments along SR 377 where crashes have occurred in the past and possible solutions to address problem areas.

ADOT engineers will evaluate the results of the study and use any approved recommendations to plan and prioritize future projects depending on available funding and resources. There is no funding currently in place to pay for any improvements recommended in the study.

The safety study will begin in the spring after public comments have been received and should be concluded by this summer.

Visit azdot.gov/SR377study to take the online survey and get more information on the study.

You just read:

ADOT to conduct safety study on SR 377 near Holbrook

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.