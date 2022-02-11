ADOT to conduct safety study on SR 377 near Holbrook

HOLBROOK – The Arizona Department of Transportation wants your input on ways to improve safety along State Route 377 between Heber-Overgaard and Holbrook as part of a study it’s conducting.

The study will evaluate roadway and traffic conditions, identify potential safety issues and evaluate possible ways to improve safety and travel on the state roadway.

Area residents and those who own summer homes or visit the area frequently are encouraged to provide their input by completing an online survey at azdot.gov/SR377study or use the printed survey that is being mailed to residents and businesses in Heber-Overgaard and Holbrook. All surveys need to be received by Friday, March 4.

The safety study will analyze past motor-vehicle crashes and current traffic conditions (speed and volume), planned construction and projected future operational characteristics. The study will also evaluate public input received from the survey and identify specific segments along SR 377 where crashes have occurred in the past and possible solutions to address problem areas.

ADOT engineers will evaluate the results of the study and use any approved recommendations to plan and prioritize future projects depending on available funding and resources. There is no funding currently in place to pay for any improvements recommended in the study.

The safety study will begin in the spring after public comments have been received and should be concluded by this summer.

Visit azdot.gov/SR377study to take the online survey and get more information on the study.