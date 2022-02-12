Submit Release
JAGUAR FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO LETTER AGREEMENT

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jaguar Financial Corporation (“Jaguar”) announces that it has entered into an agreement to amend the terms of its previously announced letter agreement with Maritime Launch Services Ltd. (“MLS”). Under the terms of the amending agreement, MLS is permitted to engage in discussions with a third party in connection with completing a merger. If such merger is completed, the contemplated reverse takeover of Jaguar by MLS and its shareholders (the “RTO”) will be terminated, and MLS will be required to pay a break fee to Jaguar and reimburse Jaguar in connection with fees incurred in connection with the RTO (collectively, the “Termination Fee”).
Jaguar Financial Corporation

Michael Lerner, CEO and Director
Telephone: (416) 710-4906
Email: mlerner@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws including statements regarding the Termination Fee and termination of the transaction being conditional upon payment of the Termination Fee. Although Jaguar believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Jaguar can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risk that the Termination Fee is not paid or is not paid on a timely basis. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Jaguar undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Jaguar, MLS, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

