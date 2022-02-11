Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3400 Block of Holmead Place, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, December 6, 2021, in the 3400 block of Holmead Place, Northwest.

 

At approximately 10:40 am, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Thursday, February 10, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, an 18 year-old male, of Northwest, DC, who was 17 at the time of the offense, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

